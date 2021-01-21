Rep. Chris Humphrey, R-Lenoir, has taken the oath of office to serve another term at the North Carolina General Assembly for House District 12.
After his election to the seat in November, the eastern North Carolina native will continue to represent Lenoir and Pitt County through 2022.
Humphrey was named chairman of the House Insurance Committee
“It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Lenoir and Pitt County,” Humphrey said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and I am ready to get back to work. Our state faces many challenges but I’m confident we can get the job done when we work together.”
The North Carolina General Assembly is the state’s legislative body and is constitutionally charged with writing laws and passing a state budget each biennium. The General Assembly is divided into two chambers, with 120 members serving in the House of Representatives and 50 members in the Senate. The current legislative term will expire in January of 2023.