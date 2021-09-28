Two Pitt County Board of Education representatives told a conservative group last week that its members need to be watchful to keep critical race theory from being taught in local schools.
“CRT and The 1619 Project are not in our schools, but the parents have got to be eyes for us,” District 6 representative Worth Forbes told members of Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina. “We can’t be in every room and classroom.”
Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest on Tuesday addressed about two dozen members of the conservative education and advocacy group formerly known as the Eastern North Carolina Tea Party. Forrest said that their appearance at the meeting was to share their individual views as elected representatives and not to serve as spokesmen for the school district.
In recent months, the two have been outspoken in their opposition to the teaching of CRT, which, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, suggests “the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist.” The 1619 Project, according to the York Times Magazine, where it initiated, “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”
In June, Forrest tried to amend a “Resolution to Improve Student Learning Conditions,” proposed by the Pitt County Association of Educators, to include language opposing the teaching of critical race theory and The 1619 Project. Both the amendment and the resolution were rejected. In August, Forrest and Forbes said they favored a resolution or policy prohibiting the teaching of CRT and The 1619 Project in Pitt County Schools, although some other school board members objected to the idea. No action was taken.
In his remarks to Concerned Citizens, Forrest, a former agriculture teacher, said that neither CRT nor The 1619 Project is part of the school district’s curriculum.
“That is not to say that some liberal teachers might figure out a way to slip it in,” he said, adding that is why he and Forbes favored a resolution or policy against the teachings. He said some teachers, particularly members of the North Carolina Association of Educators, have “a liberal slant as to what they advocate for and a liberal slant to what they think should go on in a classroom.”
Forbes, a former teacher and school administrator, said conservatives should be on guard against the state Board of Education inserting aspects of CRT into state standards.
He pointed to Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of House Bill 324 as evidence that the governor supports the teaching.
“That tells you that they’re going to find a way to try to get it in,” Forbes said. “If it was not important to him, he would have signed the bill.”
Cooper vetoed the anti-CRT bill, titled “Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination/Schools,” on Sept. 10.
“The legislature should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning, and investing in our public schools,” Cooper said in a statement. “Instead, this bill pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education.”
Concerned Citizens member Kenneth Jones said he sees teaching critical race theory as promoting an ideology rather than providing instruction.
“We’re supposed to be Americans. I don’t care what party you belong to,” he said. “Those children are not supposed to be politicized. They are to be educated not indoctrinated.”
Jones said audio and video feeds were needed in classrooms so that parents and community members could be aware of what was being taught.
Forrest suggested that Concerned Citizens should form its own advocacy group for public schools and identify conservative candidates to run for seats on the Board of Education.
Forbes said parents, who turned out in large numbers in August to weigh in on mask requirements for schools, need to keep coming to school board meetings to speak on issues that matter to them.
“There’s got to be pressure put on where it needs to be,” he said. “We’re putting as much pressure as we can to keep it (CRT) out.”
Forbes said parents who are concerned about assignments that they view as promoting CRT or other ideologies should contact their local school board member.
“If the board member you call doesn’t give you the satisfaction you need, then you can always call me or you can always call Benjie,” he said.
A man who declined to provide his name told the group that he has seen evidence of critical race theory being taught at the charter school his daughter attends. The man, who is white, showed group members a photo of his adopted children, who are black. He said it is inappropriate to talk with younger students about some racial incidents in history.
He shared a picture of a white woman screaming at a black woman during school integration in the 1960s and said his daughter, a kindergarten student, was assigned to share her thoughts on the photo. Other photos sent with her homework showed black people riding in the back of a bus and separate water fountains for black people and white people.
“You can see why I’m upset about it,” he said. “Why are you presenting this to kindergartners? They have no context. They don’t understand what’s going on. Maybe in a history class in high school when the kids can process it. But all of a sudden all of this stuff is popping up. I didn’t want her seeing that. That’s poison.”