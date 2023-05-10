Strong winds, lightning, heavy rain and hail from a strong thunderstorm kept emergency personnel busy on Tuesday with downed trees and power lines. Firefighters also responded to at least one house fire during the storm.
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City reported the afternoon storm hit areas western and southern Pitt County hardest. “This storm was especially noteworthy because of how strong it was,” said meteorologist Carl Barnes.
Seven fire departments responded to a structure fire at 3075 Ballards Crossroad Road in the Bell Arthur area about 4:30 p.m., Bell Arthur Fire Department Chief Blake O’Neal said at the scene.
Utility poles and power lines were down when firefighters arrived at the scene. They had difficulty accessing the fire, O’Neal said.
Crews were still working the fire Tuesday afternoon and the cause was not immediately clear. The storm brought a lot of lightning with it in addition to strong winds, the weather service reported.
Hail also pelted the ground at the fire scene and was reported from Farmville to Ayden in social media posts that tagged the weather service. Pitt County Emergency Management on Tuesday was surveying the area to determine how much damage occurred.
“It’s not totally unusual during the summertime for us to get strong thunderstorms in eastern North Carolina, but this particular storm passed close to Farmville and then went through Ayden,” Barnes said. “Radar representation of that storm indicated that it was much stronger than our normal thunderstorms.”
The radar showed there was “quite a bit of hail,” he said.
His office already had initial reports of quarter-size hail but radar data indicates there was a possibility of golf ball-sized hail being produced.
There are also reports of extensive wind damage. Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect as of 5:59 p.m.
Emergency Management received reports of multiple fallen trees and limbs, said director Randy Gentry. He and three emergency management staff members were surveying the areas.
Radio traffic indicated crews were dispatched to Beaver Dam Road, Emma Cannon Road, Jake’s Lane, Pocosin Road, Stokestown St. John Road, N.C. 903, Fire Tower Road and County Home Road among other locations.
While the National Weather Service reported no signs of a tornado in the county, it’s possible straight line winds went through the Speight Seed Farm Road area, Gentry said.
Barnes cautioned people to stay alert because radar was showing signs of another strong thunderstorm building at the North Carolina-Virginia border, north of Raleigh, and moving southeast.
At 5:30 p.m. Greenville Utilities was reporting nearly 60 outages from Bell Arthur to Chicod.