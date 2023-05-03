GRIFTON — The principal who helped forge three schools into a single unit at Ayden-Grifton High School in 1971 spoke with admirers recently about those events and other pivotal life moments he’s chronicled in a new autobiography, “Looking Back.”
Bill Wiggins shared highlights and signed the book during a reception hosted by Grifton Public Library in the fellowship hall at Grifton First Christian Church on April 22. Librarian Shirley Mewborn organized the event.
Wiggins, 86, said he tried to document times of change that enabled him to advance and succeed, including his childhood education in a farming community outside of Colerain. He went to a very small elementary school starting at 5 years old, as well as a small high school that only had 65 students and three teachers.
When leaders in the community were forced to temporarily close the school, he and several classmates decided drive to the nearest high school, which was across county lines. “So, six of us decided to go to Ahoskie, North Carolina, we enrolled in school there, and they said you can’t do that, and we said I don’t know why,” Wiggins said.
Not taking no for an answer, the six of them stopped at a boarding house in the area and they asked the proprietor if she could put them up for a semester, said Wiggins. She put them up for $6 a week. She fed them breakfast and dinner, and they ate lunch at school.
When their local school reopened, they went back. His pastor had just moved into town. “He was substituting for his wife, who was my English teacher, and in my whole community everybody had a farm,” said Wiggins. “And he looked at me, he said I want you to stay here a while and I want you to listen to me.”
The pastor told Wiggins he did not have to be a farmer and suggested he join the 4-H Club and enter the public speaking contest through the club.
Wiggins said that his timed, seven-minute speech won in the county, the regionals, the sectionals, and he went to the finals at NC State University where he came in second place. The experience was life changing and started him on a path to a career in education.
It is one many experiences detailed in the book that demonstrate the importance of seizing opportunity. “I spoke about how things will open up for you, and if you don’t take advantage of it, you miss it, and I’ve been so fortunate to have things that happen that I could not understand at the beginning,” said Wiggins.
Wiggins went to college at Campbell and Wake Forest and taught school for a year in Winston-Salem. He had a good relationship with the principal there, but said he was ready to get back to eastern North Carolina. He found out that his pastor had moved to Pitt County, as well as his family doctor, so he felt like it was the perfect place for his family to be.
He taught school for four years, moved to the central office and ultimately became principal at Grifton High School in 1965. Prior to full desegregation in 1971, the Board of Education gave him time off principal duties to focus on consolidating the high school grades in Ayden, Grifton and South Ayden, the African American school, to bring everybody together, he said.
“I started off with about 40 ambassadors, students, and the counselors from these schools; they wanted me to be ready to move into the new school after Christmas, but it wasn’t ready,” said Wiggins. “So, we had time to do a lot of things like coming up with the school mascot, the Ayden-Grifton High School Charger, the green and gold colors, and going forward I stayed there for 21 years.”
Wiggins talked about tumultuous and controversial times like when a black man was killed by a State Highway Patol officer outside of Grifton, making the high school a focal point for protests. Someone bombed a bathroom and tampered with buses. Wiggins said it was truly a blessing that none of the students were hurt.
He lovingly spoke about his wife, the family they built, the beautiful life that they lived together, caring for her as her dementia progressed, and how that also shaped him and contributed to his desire to share his story.
He said writing his autobiography took some time, a lot of writing, a lot of rewriting, and editing. “Sometimes you don’t want to put what you’re putting in there in print, so I deleted a lot of stuff, but nonetheless it came out pretty darn good if I must say so.”
“Looking Back” sells for $30 plus $6.50 for shipping said Wiggins. Send a check for $36.50 and a mailing address to Bill Wiggins, 900 Vista Terrance, Blacksburg, VA, 24060. Proceeds will support Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Ministry of Missions at his church.