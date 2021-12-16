WINTERVILLE — The head of Winterville’s Chamber of Commerce was honored at Monday’s Town Council meeting for her work to promote the business community and devotion to public service.
Outgoing Mayor Douglas Jackson issued a proclamation celebrating retiring Executive Director Debbie Avery’s 14 years of leadership.
Avery began working with the chamber in November 2006, eventually raising its membership from 25 to 126 businesses and sending out a monthly newsletter, according to the proclamation.
She initiated feeding breakfast to teachers at the beginning of each school year at all Winterville-area schools, the construction of two blessing boxes in the community, assisted families with Thanksgiving dinners and supplied gift cards to area youth at Christmas, the document said.
Avery also initiated an annual community banquet recognizing the citizen, business, volunteer, teacher, public servant and youth of the year.
She began the Community Sculpture Project in collaboration with the Pitt County Arts Council, served on the Pitt County Small Business Advisory Council, is a member of the Winterville Historical and Arts Society and serves on the Pitt County Board of Elections.
Avery thanked the town for the recognition.
“It has been an enjoyable 14 years,” she said. “I appreciate all the businesses and all their generosity to make Winterville a better place. I look forward to the future.”
Rebecca Caveness will replace Avery as the executive director. Caveness worked with Avery as the assistant director of the chamber. She is a lifelong town resident and owns Caveness Decor, an interior decorating business.
Ricky Hines was installed as the new mayor of Winterville, officially replacing Jackson. Hines was sworn in at a ceremony on Saturday afternoon, but he took the oath of office again before the Town Council.
The board voted to appoint Paul Rice to fill Hines unexpired term. Mark C. Smith and Johnny Moye, re-elected in November, were reinstalled. Smith was appointed mayor pro tem. Hines also was appointed to represent Winterville on the Pitt County Human Relations Commission.
Other business
A public hearing took place at the meeting regarding Sutton Capital Group’s request to rezone property at the intersection of Reddy Branch and Davenport Farm roads. The initial request was rejected in September, after the board members raised concerns about stormwater management, traffic issues and sidewalks within the potential development.
Bryan Jones presented a modified proposal to the board, which was approved. The land is zoned as agricultural residential and the proposed zoning districts are R-10 conditional district and R-8 conditional district.
A representative for Ryan Willhite, Winterville chief of police, told the board that the town’s noise ordinance is still under review and that he would be back in January to offer recommendations and potential modifications, including decibel limits, the use of sound meters and potential changes in the process for permits needed for loud music.
The council will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.