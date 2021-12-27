As two of Pitt County government’s leaders prepare to retire, their dedication and service were recognized by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.
Resolutions of appreciation were presented to County Manager Scott Elliott and Department of Social Services Director Jan Elliott during the commissioner's Dec. 20 meeting.
The Elliotts, who are not related, are both retiring effective Jan. 1.
The resolutions highlighted the accomplishments and activities each leader oversaw during their tenure.
Jan Elliott joined Pitt County government July 8, 2017, and was commended for exhibiting “the highest degree of professionalism as shown through her honesty, commitment and loyalty in serving the citizens of Pitt County.”
“I came for two years, I stayed for seven,” Jan Elliott said. “I think that is a testament of what is going on in Pitt County and the fabulous support I’ve had here from this board, from county government and the wonderful staff I have worked with over these seven years. It’s sort of bittersweet but it’s time to go.”
Jan Elliott reorganized the department and was about to meet the 90 percent to 95 percent benchmarks that the state and federal governments had set for all programs, the resolution stated.
“Through her devotion to the welfare of the vulnerable, Jan Elliott was rooted in policy and program delivery functions, which has earned her the respect and admiration within the state and beyond.”
Along with overseeing social services, she was a board member of Access East and involved with Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, Director’s Advocacy Work Group, Racial Trauma Work Group, Child Abuse Prevention Program, Child Abuse Work Group, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Pitt County Employment of People with Disabilities.
The resolution noted that Jan Elliott instituted staff development programs within her department because she wanted to see employees advance their careers.
Scott Elliott’s retirement comes four months short of his 20th anniversary with Pitt County.
“Donald ‘Scott’ Elliott will long be remembered for his even temperament, strong faith, appreciation of diversity and ‘robust dialogue’ and his effective management style,” the resolution said.
He oversaw the response to four hurricanes during his tenure, along with ongoing recovery efforts from flooding that followed Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
Also during his tenure, county voters approved a referendum that allowed the county to add quarter-cent sales tax to fund construction and improvements to Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
The resolution said Scott Elliott’s “sound fiscal management” allowed the county to survive the 2008 economic recession without laying off employees. His leadership produced strategies “to rebuild the general fund balance and maintain it within the board’s policy goal, enhanced the county’s bond ratings, and presented a sound, balanced budget every year.”
During his tenure, the county also transitioned its fire tax protection districts to a fire tax service district, enhanced the county’s emergency radio and paging system, built a 911 backup center and launched a community paramedic program.
He also advocated for expanding the Leroy James Farmers’ Market and the animal shelter.
“My management philosophy and my ability to manage and lead is deeply embedded in my faith in the lord and my dependency on him to give me wisdom, and also by the support of this board over the years: the guidance, the correction I may have needed,” Scott Elliott said.
“All the things you’ve listed here, this is not me alone,” he said. “It was a collaboration of the management team, the central staff, department heads and our workforce.
“Everything here is a testament to the organization.”