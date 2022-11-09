...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

H.B. Sugg School served students in the black community from 1903 to integration.
The Historic H.B. Sugg School organization will celebrate the completion of renovations to the school’s free-standing home economics building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony a 1 p.m. on Saturday at 3632 S. George St.
The organization announced last week the work has been completed and the space will be used to offer services through the Pitt County Health Department and activities for Farmville’s seniors. The ribbon cutting is open to the public and organizers encouraged community members to attend.
The Historic H.B. Sugg Advisory Board is working to guide ongoing renovations to the main school building, the announcement said. The group includes an attorney, an architect, a historic preservationist, a credit union regional manager, a minister, a Boys & Girls Club unit director, a Guardian ad Litem district supervisor, the Lost Sheep Resource Foundation founder, the former H.B. Sugg Childcare Director and others.
Its goal is to restore Historic H.B. Sugg School as the hub of fighting hunger, providing early childhood education, and offering other resources in the surrounding community, the announcement said. Once the main building has a new roof, new ceilings and floors, it will house Farmville’s African American History Museum, an art gallery, the H.B. Sugg Childcare Center, The Lost Sheep Resource Foundation, food banks and more.
The mission of the 501c3 is to preserve, enhance, and utilize the iconic building, formerly the Farmville Colored School, to fulfill the vision of its namesake by equipping community members to flourish as citizens and grow through social, educational, moral, and spiritual development, thus transforming its south Farmville neighborhood.
Added to the National Register of Historic Places in November 2020, the school complex evolved from 1922 to 1966 to 1999 — from an elementary, junior and senior high school to the only accredited high school for African Americans in Farmville, to an integrated Pitt County Schools elementary school.
A few years after its closure in 1999, it became home to the H.B. Sugg Childcare and Afterschool Center, Pitt Community College programs, the Farmville Benevolent Ministries, the Bread of Life Ministries food bank, the office of the Farmville Housing Development Corporation, a Smart Girls of Pitt County program, a Senior Community Service Employment Program with the National Council on Aging and more, the news release said.
The school’s namesake, African American educator Herman Bryan Sugg, was born in 1885 to parents who had been enslaved in North Carolina, and was one of 13 children. He balanced his farming responsibilities with a high commitment to his own education, often picking cotton by moonlight so he could attend school the next day.
Sugg moved to Farmville in 1918 and began a noteworthy career as a teacher and later a principal, which spanned over 40 years. He was adept at building relationships within the community and working with students and faculty to develop academic excellence.
“Widely admired as a remarkable individual who brought people together and who found tangible ways to help students develop and use their best abilities, Sugg had a lasting impact on residents who still speak fondly of him as one of the most positively influential figures in Farmville’s history,” the announcement said.