The Historic H.B. Sugg School organization will celebrate the completion of renovations to the school’s free-standing home economics building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony a 1 p.m. on Saturday at 3632 S. George St.

The organization announced last week the work has been completed and the space will be used to offer services through the Pitt County Health Department and activities for Farmville’s seniors. The ribbon cutting is open to the public and organizers encouraged community members to attend.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.