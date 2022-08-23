Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an armed robbery and theft of nearly $11,000 at a sweepstakes business near Falkland.
An incident report from agency said the incident occurred shortly after midnight Aug. 18 at Jia Sweepstakes, 5347 N.C. 43 southeast of Falkland. The robbery was reported at 12:24 a.m.
A report indicates a handgun was used in the robbery but information on the events of the crime was unavailable. A total of $10,992 in cash was stolen.
This was the second robbery at the sweepstakes in a year after a Nov. 5, 2021, incident.
Suspect identified
Deputies on Monday identified Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 25, of Greenville as the suspect in several vehicle break-ins in the Ayden and Grifton area during the month of July.
Whitaker is accused of stealing a firearm from one of the vehicles in addition to other items. He is wanted on charges of breaking or entering a motor vehicle; larceny of a firearm; possession of stolen firearm; possession of firearm by felon; and misdemeanor larceny.
Whitaker has prior convictions including burglary and breaking or entering vehicles.
The office is seeking the public’s help to locate him. Those with information should contact 902-2158 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777 the release said.
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
6900 block N.C. 43 North, Fountain, 3:43- 5:44 p.m. Aug. 19: break-in at residence. Fire safe valued at $50 stolen; case active.
5967 South Main St., Falkland, 9:45- 9:54 p.m. Aug. 19: armed robbery reported at Falkland Mini Mart; $1,000 in cash stolen; case active.
1500 block N.C. 102 East, Ayden, midnight June 17-7 p.m. Aug. 17: break-in at residence; case active.
4600 block Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, 6:37 p.m. Aug. 18: break-in at residence; case active.
3200 block Crisp Street, Falkland, 12 a.m. Aug. 10- 4:17 p.m. Aug. 12: fraud reported; case active.