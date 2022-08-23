Carlos Terrell Whitaker, 25

Whitaker, wanted for breaking into vehicles in the Ayden and Grifton area in July. A handgun was stolen.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an armed robbery and theft of nearly $11,000 at a sweepstakes business near Falkland.

An incident report from agency said the incident occurred shortly after midnight Aug. 18 at Jia Sweepstakes, 5347 N.C. 43 southeast of Falkland. The robbery was reported at 12:24 a.m.

