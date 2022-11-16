...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Roundup: Farmville board approves electric rate increase
The Farmville Board of Commissioners voted to increase electrical rates for all customers starting on Jan. 1.
The board voted on the increase during its Nov. 7 meeting. The average customer will see their monthly bill go up by $1 plus 1 percent of their current cost, Commissioner Jamin Dixon said.
The increase comes following a cost-of-service study conducted by the Electricities cooperative. The study recommended the increase to cover the costs of delivering service to customers.
The study found the increase was financially responsible, officials said. The commissioners voted unanimously to implement the increase.
GREENE COUNTY
District Court Judge Beth Heath delivered an update to the county Board of Commissioners on the Family Accountability and Recovery Court program at its Nov. 7 meeting. The court is aimed at providing those with substance abuse issues a path to recovery, she said. .
With the help of funding from the N.C. General Assembly, Heath stated participants will begin utilizing recovery court in January in Wayne County and it will then expand to Lenoir and Greene Counties.
Heath said a group of 15-20 people participated in a Bureau of Justice Federal Drug Court training process and received a $700,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice to implement the program.
AYDEN
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Harris presented an overview of the Christmas Town event scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1. at the Nov. 14 board meeting.
Harris explained that the event will take place around West Avenue and begin with a Christmas Market and Village opening at 4 p.m. which will feature vendors, games, activities and food trucks and visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
There will also be a storefront decorating contest where the winning business will receive a free one-year membership to the Chamber of Commerce. The event will also include a Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m.
The board also approved a request from Main Street Committee to establish a Founders Day event.
WINTERVILLE
The Winterville Town Council adopted a resolution establishing a Vision Zero Policy Task Force and Action Plan at the Nov. 14 meeting.
The resolution states the town and its residents have a strong interest in establishing the Vision Zero framework through which roadway deaths and serious injuries may be substantially reduced and eliminated over time.
“The Town of Winterville aspires to be the safest and most accessible town in the state for people of all ages and abilities,” the resolution said.
The resolution also states the town is committed to building a transportation network that encourages safe and accessible walking, biking and driving.
“Speeding is the leading cause of fatalities on Winterville roadways and reducing speeds through engineering, education, and enforcement strategies is imperative to saving lives,” the resolution said.
The town will officially begin utilizing Vision Zero practices, which focus on solutions to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on the streets with the established goal of zero fatal and serious crashes by 2035.
In other action the board table a public hearing on a rezoning request for parcels at Vernon White and Old Tar roads at the request of the applicant until the Dec. 12 meeting.