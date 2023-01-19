AYDEN — The Ayden Historical and Arts Society will place a removable mural of the Ayden Depot on the front side of the Dixon building where the Ayden Museum with permission from the town Board of Commissioners.

The society made the request at the commissioners Jan. 9 meeting. The mural depicts the depot, which was central to the town’s development, as it looked in 1890.

