AYDEN — The Ayden Historical and Arts Society will place a removable mural of the Ayden Depot on the front side of the Dixon building where the Ayden Museum with permission from the town Board of Commissioners.
The society made the request at the commissioners Jan. 9 meeting. The mural depicts the depot, which was central to the town’s development, as it looked in 1890.
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society website describes the origins of the depot saying William Henry Harris, a farmer, convinced the Atlantic Coast Line that his land would make a great place to live if it had a railroad depot.
“A 40-acre parcel of land was divided into residential lots surrounding a depot in ‘Harristown,’ with Mr. Harris owning every other lot. Within the next several years, lots were sold and homes built. Businesses began to spring up to support the new residents, and on Feb. 3, 1891, the town was incorporated as ‘Ayden,’ a name, as area storytellers claim, discovered by a local on a map of the world.”
The board also approved a $1,000 donation to assist with the project. Members also made several appointments to boards and commissions:
Joy Rojas was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Library Board after Necole Bartley resigned from the position. Rojas' term will expire on Oct. 31.
R. Cherry Stokes was reappointed to the Arts & Recreation Commission for a three-year term.
Gwen Turnage was appointed to the Ayden Planning Board after Scott Cole resigned from his position. Turnage previously served as an alternate member and will now be in the regular position for a three-year term.
The board will meet again on Feb. 13.
Snow Hill
Results of the 2022 financial audit were presented to the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners at the Jan. 9 meeting in Snow Hill. CPA Austin Eubanks presented the findings stating “no irregularities or illegal acts were found.”
Eubanks said the town’s total revenues have increased over the past two years while the total expenditures have remained about the same. He went on to share that the top expenses for the general fund were public safety at 41 percent of the fund, $510,787, and transportation at 15 percent, $188,489.
He said the audit found the town’s fund balance is trending upward. “Fund balance is a really important figure. We see it is trending up and that's exactly what we want every year. We saw it going from $1.2 million between 2019 to all the way up to $1.7 million in 2022.”
“If you wanted to start any type of project or have a rainy day fund you're in really good shape,” he said.