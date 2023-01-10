Remains found near a creek off Askew Road in western Pitt County have been identified as those of a man who went missing in 2019, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

Phillip Rampey

Rampey

A social media post by the office said that the medical examiner’s office positively identified remains found on Dec. 22 as those of Philip Rampey, 44, who was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2019, from his home on Stantonsburg Road.

William Ray Jones

William Ray Jones
person 2.JPG

Person of interest
person 1.JPG

Person of interest

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.