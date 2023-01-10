Remains found near a creek off Askew Road in western Pitt County have been identified as those of a man who went missing in 2019, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
A social media post by the office said that the medical examiner’s office positively identified remains found on Dec. 22 as those of Philip Rampey, 44, who was reported missing on Dec. 6, 2019, from his home on Stantonsburg Road.
The post said human remains were found by a local hunter in a heavily wooded area near the creek, which is about three miles from Rampey’s residence, east of Farmville. Officers responded, as did forensics teams, and the area was twice searched with cadaver dogs — once on Dec. 22 and again on Jan. 3.
No evidence of foul play was found, the post said.
The sheriff’s office, in other cases, released reports with the following details and allegations:
2400 block Joe Gardener Road, Grifton, 9:20 p.m. Jan. 8: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
5800 block White Line Road, Ayden, 11:03 p.m. Jan. 8: man assaulted by unknown offender at residence; case active.
8500 block N.C. 11 S, Grifton, 8 a.m. Jan. 4-8:50 a.m. Jan. 6: generator valued at $800 stolen; case active.
Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday it had arrested a Kinston man on statutory rape charges and other sex offenses. A post from the office said William Ray Jones, 34, was arrested after a months long investigation and charged with first-degree statutory rape, statutory rape of a minor less than 15 years old, sexual act by substitute parent/custodian, and indecent liberties with a minor. Jones was jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $650,000 secured bond.
Winterville
The Winterville Police Department on Monday asked for assistance in identifying two people in a case involving a stolen credit care. The department said the card was used about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Game Stop, 600 S.E. Greenville Blvd. It released photos and asked that anyone with information about the two to call the department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.