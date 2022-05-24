SNOW HILL — Mayor Dennis Liles presented retiring police chief Gordon Hobbs with a plaque for dedicated service to the town at the May 9 board meeting.
“I’ve enjoyed my service here, it’s been nearly eight years if you count my part-time stint right after I retired from the state,” Hobbs said. “I think we have a really good police department. Chief Rea really set it up well and I think I have improved on it and I’m sure it will improve even more.
“We have some good officers and I’m sure that you will all support them and support the new chief. Thank you so much for letting me serve y’all,” Hobbs said after accepting the plaque.
Preliminary budget
Town manager Todd Whaley gave the board an overview of the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Whaley said the town’s total general fund is $1.2 million, the Street Maintenance Fund is $48,980 and the Enterprise Fund (water and sewer) is $1,070,000.
The general fund budget includes a $5,000 increase in police salaries and a 5% increase in all other town employee salaries. “The employees have not had a cost-of-living raise since the fiscal year 2018-19, with that in mind, I think it was appropriate for us to reward our employees and be able to retain each one for their specific job function,” Whalley said.
Whaley expressed concern about the town’s Water and Sewer Fund rates.
“The town is on the distressed list with water and sewer. It’s been a long time coming and I think the town is very gracious in the amount of money that we charge the citizens for that service, but at some point in time, and I think this time is appropriate, we need to revise the total costs of each service,” he said.
He went on to compare the town’s water rates with another nearby town. “We have a town here in the county that per 3,000 gallons of water, is charging $28. We are only charging $5 per thousand gallons. They are charging $9 per thousand gallons and we are charging $5. That is almost 50% of where a neighboring town, within the county, is charging,” he said.
The town manager said that based on a rough calculation, the town would need to charge an estimated $9.19 just to break even, based on operation and treatment costs.“ I am not for penalizing the community for something that could’ve been done in small increments. But, I think this is the year that we implement a small fee to start getting us in line.”
A public hearing to discuss the final budget at 6 p.m. on June 13.
In other action the board:
- Held a public hearing regarding traffic safety concerns on Southeast Third Street where two residents reported excessive speeding. Both residents suggested lowering speed limits and adding stop signs in the area to curb speeding.
- Accepted a health insurance bid from the N.C. League of Municipalities for town employees, leaving Blue Cross & Blue Shield after several years due to lower cost.
GREENE SCHOOL BOARD
The Greene County Board of Education at its May 16 meeting approved an additional early-release date on Feb. 10, 2023. The early release will allow K-5 teachers to complete the required professional development to implement its early literacy program: Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS.)
Staff recognition
Assistant Superintendent Frank Creech recognized Mrs. Amy Fraboni and Mr. Thomas Loftin for earning the N.C. Rethink Education Facilitator Badge. The two completed training in how to use new blended learning models that add online learning to classroom teaching.
Superintendent Patrick Miller recognized Antonio Blow for receiving the ECU Outstanding Field Instructor Award from the ECU School of Social work. The annual award recognizes field instructors who are dedicated to educating social work interns while exemplifying the qualities of a professional in social work.
Melvinia Bynum was recognized as the Child Nutrition Department Employee of the Month for her long-time service to students. Bynum has served over three million meals throughout her career at Greene County Schools.
In other action the board:
- Approved a $33,250 contract with Barrow, Parris & Davenport to conduct the 2021-2022 audit.
- Approved the following field trips: FFA State Convention in Raleigh from June 21 to June 23; FFA Recreational Camp from June 27 to July 1 at the FFA White Lake Center; FCA Team Football Camp at Mount Olive University from June 16 to July 18; and North Carolina STEM Careers Tour in Charlotte from July 13 to July 15.
- Voted to continue optional masking.
The final board of education meeting of the fiscal year will be held at 6 p.m. on June 30.
GREENE COMMISSIONERS
The Greene County Board of Commissioners at its May 16 meeting issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, May 28, 2022, as Dr. Velma R. Speight Day.
Speight is a Greene County native who is being honored with the renaming of a residence hall on the campus of A&T State University. Speight graduated from Greene County Training School in 1949 at the age of 15. She helped create a scholarship in honor of Inez E. Burge, one of her teachers at GCTS who “made sure her students were prepared for college.”
She went on to attend A&T State University and received her master’s and doctorate from the University of Maryland, College Park. During her career, she has served as the assistant state superintendent of the Maryland State Department of Education and chairwoman of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Department of Education.
Jonelle Davis, a Greene County Training School & South Greene High School Alumni Association representative, praised Speight. “Wherever Dr. Speight travels, she always says that Greene County is her home. She doesn’t say Maury, she doesn’t say Snow Hill, she says Greene County.”
The GCTS-SGHS Alumni Association will also recognize her at their Alumni Picnic on May 28. The board also issued a second proclamation declaring the week of May 15-22 as Emergency Medical Services Week.
In other action the board:
- Approved proposal to replace the county’s public safety and emergency services radio devices. The new Motorola radio devices will be housed in the portable units used by responders. The commissioners agreed that the purchase was necessary because the current radio system will become unsupported in 2025. The radio quotes total $525,171.42 and will be purchased using repurposed American Rescue Plan funds.
- Adopted a capital project budget ordinance and awarded a $45,756 construction contract to Rick Bostic Construction & Demolition to relocate a county’s waterline from the intersection of Pope Farm Road and Bullhead Road. The line has multiple leaks and breaks due to the angle of the intersection leading vehicles to drive off the pavement and over the waterline.
- Approved two board of health appointments: Lauren Pate was reappointed for her second term and Stephanie Harris will serve her first term on the board.
- Scheduled two budget workshop sessions at 10 a.m. on May 25 and on May 31 at 6 p.m. in the Operations Center located at 312 S.E. Second St., Snow Hill.
- Set a public hearing for the 2022-23 budget at 10 a.m. on June 6 at the Operations Center.