WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council has unanimously approved a motion to reduce electric rates by 10 percent for town electric customers for three months.
Rates were reduced by the same amount in April 2020 but the reduction only lasted for two months.
This time, when Councilman Tony Moore suggested the idea, the council decided to add an additional month.
The board approved the motion by Moore on Jan. 10 to help residents cope with pandemic related expenses. Moore said the town can afford the cuts.
“We should lower all our utility rates across the board,” Moore said. “Our audit report showed we had over a 100 percent fund balance in the bank; financially we are in great shape so we need to give it back to the customers.”
Moore said residents expressed gratitude when the rates were cut at the start of the pandemic, lessening financial stress. He plans to suggest the rate remain reduced permanently, he said. The reduction will only apply to residents using the town’s electric service.
Grifton to upgrade waterworks
The town of Grifton last week approved a contract to begin work on a $980,400 project to improve the town’s water system.
The Town Board of Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday approved a contract with The Wooten Company engineering firm of Greenville to complete the project.
According to the request for quotation, the project will include replacing galvanized iron pipes with PVC and adding 14 fire hydrants assemblies on the new lines.
Galvanized iron is known to corrode and rust over time, posing a risk to water safety, the document said. Asphalt repair and other cleanup are also included in the project.
The town will fund the work with a grant received in July from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund from N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure.
Other actions:
Town Manager Mark Warren reported the town received clean 2021 audit with no findings. The audit was prepared by Jay Parris of Barrow, Parris & Davenport.
- Designated the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
- Approved the purchase of new computers for the public library.
- Approved funding for new playground equipment for St. David Street Park.