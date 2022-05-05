Ruritan names scholarship winners The Standard May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob Smith and Leah Evans. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Winterville Ruritan Club recently named its scholarship winners for 2022.Jacob Smith and Leah Evans were awarded scholarships at the club’s monthly meeting in April.Jacob will be graduating from D.H. Conley High School in June and and Leah from North East Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience in Jamesville.Jacob will be attending East Carolina University. Leah will be attending Western Carolina University as a junior and will major in math. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacob Smith Leah Evans University Education School Scholarship Winterville Ruritan Club Ruritan Conley High School East Carolina University Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesFrontrunners dominate crowded U.S. Senate primariesLaw enforcement veterans seek nod for Greene County sheriffShad Festival returns to GriftonPitt County schools report increase in suspensionsFarkas wants $400k for Pitt Community College Re-entry ProgramEarly voting starts today in Pitt and Greene countiesProposed school dress code changes questioned ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.