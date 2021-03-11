Melinda Sampson, community outreach coordinator for NC Stop Human Trafficking, has been selected to receive the 40 Under 40 Leadership Award by East Carolina University.
This award was created to recognize emerging leaders that received their start at East Carolina University, and have had significant impact in their respective professions, local communities, and the world.
Since joining the NC Stop Human Trafficking team in 2018, the Farmville resident has educated thousands of professionals and community members about the issue of human trafficking.
Through in-person trainings, webinars, newsletters and social media posts, she has explained how to recognize red flags of human trafficking, so that people can identify report and/or serve victims of human trafficking.
She also has a passion for preventing young people from being vulnerable to becoming traffickers, buyers or victims. She teaches adults how to develop trust with the young people in their care, so they can teach them about important prevention topics like consent, personal boundaries, healthy relationships, pornography use and online safety.
Her personal life also reflects her desire to serve her community and especially those who are vulnerable. She serves as a facilitator for Daughters of Worth, serving at-risk girls in Pitt County.
She is a vice president of individual development of the Greenville Jaycees, a civic organization which encourages their members’ active involvement in community service.
She volunteers at the local soup kitchen and serves at a deacon for her church.
Sampson graduated from East Carolina University in 2009 with a degree in communication with a concentration in print journalism and a minor in political science.
NC Stop Human Trafficking is a statewide advocacy organization located in Pitt County working for a state free of human trafficking.