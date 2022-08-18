Sam's Barbershop offering discounted haircuts at back-to-school event The Standard Aug 18, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SNOW HILL — Sam Edmonds, owner of Sam’s Barbershop in Snow Hill, is offering discounted haircuts and school supply giveaways at his annual back-to-school event.The celebration is set for 1-7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Greene County Wellness Center, 229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill.Children ages 12 and younger can receive a haircut for $8 and those 13 and older will be charged $10. Contact Sam Edmonds at 468-3529 for more information. Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Haircut Barbershop Sam Edmonds Cosmetics Commerce Giveaway Hill Snow Supply Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesPitt County confirms case of monkeypox; more than 30 cases now in North CarolinaLooking Back ... The Last 100 YearsLori Drake: Farmville always has something to crow aboutWinterville Hillcrest Park traffic garden moves forwardHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsEastern NC economic town hall to be featured on PBS's ncIMPACTInformation withheld in Greene County shootingEarly college high schools gets early start to academic yearDespite setbacks, new A.G. Cox building should be ready by start of schoolHappenings: Events, activities and community announcements ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.