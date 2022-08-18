Sam's Barbershop Flyer

SNOW HILL — Sam Edmonds, owner of Sam’s Barbershop in Snow Hill, is offering discounted haircuts and school supply giveaways at his annual back-to-school event.

The celebration is set for 1-7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Greene County Wellness Center, 229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill.

