Greene County's appointed sheriff defeated a challenge from another veteran law enforcement officer on Tuesday to win the Democratic primary.
Matt Sasser was appointed to the position in March after the unexpected retirement of longtime sheriff Lemmie Smith. Tyndall, a former Farmville officer who now works with the ECU Health police department, ran against Smith in 2018.
Sasser defeated Tyndall 1,766 votes to 346 votes with all precincts reporting in unofficial totals. Sasser will face Republican candidate James Harper in the general election on Nov. 8.
Board of Education
Two incumbents were defeated in a five-way Democratic primary for three seats on the Greene County Board of Education.
Pat Adams, the board's chairwoman, was defeated along with sitting member Joe Smith.
Darius Shackleford, Leisa Batts and Lynne Blow received the most votes with Shackleford earning 1,293, Batts receiving 1,196 and Blow receiving 1,191.
Batts also is an incumbent. Adams got 778 votes and Smith earned 664 votes.
The three top vote-getters will face off with Republican Mason R. Dyer on Nov. 8.
State Senate District 4
Incumbent Sen. Milton “Toby” Fitch won the state Senate District 4 race against challenger state Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. of House District 21, the current House Democratic whip. Fitch received 6,963 votes to Smith's 5,836 in complete but unofficial totals.
Fitch will face Republican challenger Buck Newton in the general election. Newton defeated his opponent, Joe Democko, in the primary election receiving 8,796 votes to Democko's 4,174.
Newton served in the state Senate representing District 11 from 2011-17.
The new District 4 seat represents all of Greene County along with Wayne and Wilson counties.
The General Assembly redrew legislative boundaries last year removing Greene County from Senate District 5, which also included Pitt County.