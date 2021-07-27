FARMVILLE — Saturday in the Park on the grounds of May Museum will return 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday with food trucks, a beer and wine garden, vendors, and live music.
The museum grounds are located at 3802 S. Main St. The event is sponsored by Dixon & Associates Real Estate and the Friends of May Museum.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy food from Pancho Tacos and Gorhams Cafe food trucks, cool treats from East Carolina Italian Ice, beer from Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery and a wine garden.
Participants also can shop local in the artisan market and listen to live music from Josh Branch. Proceeds benefit the Friends of May Museum.
Tokens will be sold for beer and wine at $5 each — cash only. Visitors also may renew their membership or join the Friends of May Museum during the event. Proceeds go to the May Museum & Park.