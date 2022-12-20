100522_gdr_sawyers-2.jpg

Sawyer’s Fun Park, which features a trampoline park, ropes course, rock walls and other amusements at 5120 Corey Road, is planning to add electric go carts and other attractions.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

The owners of Sawyer’s Fun Park withdrew a rezoning request that would have allowed mini golf and a go-cart course near Winterville, Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher announced at the start of Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.

Sawyer’s Property Management Group, which is owned by T.J. and Jamie Sawyer, the fun park’s owners, submitted a request to rezone more than 22 acres located near their existing business from rural residential to general commercial. The county planning board recommended denial of the request after nearby residents spoke against it.

