...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College student Gregory Ackerson was recently announced as one of five recipients of this year’s Samuel M. Taylor Memorial Life Sciences Scholarship.
Ackerson, a Winterville resident, is in his second year of PCC’s biotechnology program and is on track to graduate in May. He has received $1,500 through the scholarship to cover tuition, fees and books.
“(Gregory) is definitely one of our star students,” said PCC Biotechnology Department Chair Christy Weeks.
After working in the construction industry most of his life, the 42-year-old Ackerson said he decided to further his education to make a better life for himself and his family.
“Going back to school was a tough decision for me, but one I am glad I made,” he said. “… It took me a while to figure out exactly what I wanted to do, but I feel confident about the decision to pursue an associate in applied science degree in biotechnology. I really enjoy working in the lab, and I plan to pursue a career in the pharmaceutical industry.”
Ackerson says the Taylor Scholarship will “help lift some of the financial burden” associated with pursuing his educational goals as a full-time student with a family.
The scholarship was established with the N.C. Community Colleges Foundation to honor the late Sam Taylor, a long-time NC Biosciences Organization (NCBIO) president who died last year.
Program recruiting
The PCC VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program is putting together its next class and is seeking applications from juniors at each of Pitt County’s six public high schools.
Since 2004, VISIONS has helped more than 1,239 Pitt County high school students receive the guidance and support they needed to earn diplomas and move into higher education and/or the workplace. Each year, the program offers participants academic tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and career exploration and support.
Students can apply for VISIONS participation by downloading applications at pittccfoundation.com and turning them in to career development coordinators at their respective schools. The application deadline is Nov. 4. Applicants must also email a pair of completed “Teacher Recommendation” forms to kjspeas231@my.pittcc.edu.
To be considered for VISIONS participation, Speas said students must be high school juniors pursuing a high school diploma in a standard course of study with a GPA between 2.0 and 3.2 and no disciplinary issues. They must have a demonstrated financial need, plans to attend PCC, and be eligible for in-state tuition.
In addition to receiving support services from VISIONS staff throughout their junior and senior years of high school, VISIONS participants receive a $1,000 scholarship ($500 per semester) to attend PCC after high school graduation. The scholarships can be renewed for a second year, if students have participated in VISIONS activities and are in good academic standing.
Students interested in joining VISIONS can receive additional program details from career development coordinators at their respective high schools.