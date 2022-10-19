Gregory Ackerson

Gregory Ackerson

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College student Gregory Ackerson was recently announced as one of five recipients of this year’s Samuel M. Taylor Memorial Life Sciences Scholarship.

Ackerson, a Winterville resident, is in his second year of PCC’s biotechnology program and is on track to graduate in May. He has received $1,500 through the scholarship to cover tuition, fees and books.

