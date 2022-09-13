Pitt County Schools is directing more than half a million dollars toward community after-school programs in an effort to help students make up for learning time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Education voted Monday to provide $250,000 a year for the next two years to support five Boys & Girls Clubs that nearly 1,000 students attend after school. About $85,000 has been designated for the Bethel Youth Activity Center.
Support for both programs is being provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. ESSER funds are federally apportioned funds designated to help local school districts address the impact COVID-19 has had or continues to have, especially related to students’ gaps in learning.
“We only have these ESSER funds for this year and next year and then they’re gone,” said Beth Ulffers, director of the Pitt County Educational Association. “We’re trying to gain as much ground and help children grow as much as they can over these next two years to really catch them up from learning loss.
“The only way we can extend the school day is by extending it into after-school programs.”
Ulffers, who also serves as director of outreach and public relations for the school system, said additional funding will help the Boys & Girls Clubs expand their academic success initiatives.
“You’re probably thinking Boys & Girls Club, why do they need that kind of money?” she told school board members at a work session last month. “What they’ve done in the past is they’ve provided after-school (programs); they do homework help. They have a safe place for kids after school. But what they really want to do is provide more instructional support.”
The funding will provide $50,000 a year for the Dr. Ledyard E. Ross Unit in Ayden, Grady-White Boats/E.R. Lewis Family Unit in Belvoir, and Farmville Unit, along with $25,000 a year for the new Lucille W. Gorham Unit, and $75,000 for the Jack Minges Unit, the county’s largest Boys & Girls Club.
The clubs will use the funding for STEM education; a digital reading program, a summer effort designed to help prevent learning loss; and an emotional wellness initiative that focuses on self-regulation, impulse control and stress management.
Julie Cary, director of strategic partnerships for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, which includes half a dozen counties in addition to Pitt, said expanded funding should allow the Club Academy program to be extended to every club in Pitt County. The academy, launched at the Grady-White Boats/E.R. Lewis Family Unit several years ago, is designed to focus on helping students read on grade level by the end of third grade.
“Homework help, Power Hour, is part of every club,” she said. “But Club Academy is for kids who need additional intervention to get on grade level … to give kids the more intensive help they need to be more successful in school.”
Garrie Moore, executive director of the Bethel Youth Activity Center, said the additional funding should help the center improve its student-teacher ratio while expanding services to reach students on a waiting list. More than 60 students are enrolled at the center, which has plans to add program space at two facilities it occupies in Bethel, a former bank and a former ABC Store.
Over the summer, Pitt County Schools added half a dozen schools to United Way of Pitt County’s Early Grades Student Success Academy, a program that provides after-school instruction for first and second-grade students. The addition of Ayden, Eastern, Falkland, G.R. Whitfield, H.B. Sugg/Sam D. Bundy and W.H. Robinson schools makes the program available at nearly every elementary or K-8 school in the district, Ulffers said.
But that program serves a limited number of students, who are recommended by teachers and administrators to receive additional support at no cost.
“We have at the most 30 children enrolled in those programs per school,” Ulffers said, “so that’s a lot of other children that need a place to go after school.”
Pitt County Schools also partners with Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation, which offers after-school programs serving more than 350 students at nearly a dozen campuses across the county. But those programs are not available at every elementary school, Ulffers said, and the majority have a waiting list for services.
“There are enough children that need access to after-school programs that I don’t think we’re competing with each other,” she said. “We’re trying to support one another and help our students.”
Vals and sals
In other business Monday, the school board approved a policy that would end its acknowledgment of high school valedictorians and salutatorians, beginning with the Class of 2027. Under the amended policy, the county’s traditional public high schools will recognize cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude graduates, following a practice adopted by the two early college high schools.