A disagreement over the kinds of books that should be purchased for school libraries has divided the Board of Education.
The school board voted Monday to spend more than $1.2 million on new titles for media centers throughout the district, despite opposition from two members. The 6-2 vote followed objections from District 9 representative Benjie Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes, who asked that funds not be used to purchase books that have themes containing sexuality or gender identity for elementary and middle school students.
“I just think we need to be careful what kind of materials that we bring into our schools,” Forbes said. “The type of reading materials that we make available to our students, that plays into molding that child.”
The book purchases, paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, are part of a $1.9 million, three-year local initiative known as The Big Library Project. Launched in the 2021-22 school year, the project is designed to ensure that students have a chance to see reflections of themselves in the books they read as well as to provide school library collections with up-to-date nonfiction and curriculum-related texts.
Forrest and Forbes said last month that they had heard from parents who were concerned about some of the new books the school district planned to buy, though neither mentioned specific titles that were the subject of complaint.
Forrest referenced the Parents’ Bill of Rights that had been approved by the North Carolina Senate. Senate Bill 49 contains a provision that prohibits the curriculum in kindergarten through fourth grade from including instruction on gender identity and sexuality.
At this week’s meeting, Forrest said the board should not approve the purchase of books that are in conflict with the Parents’ Bill of Rights. District 7 representative Kelly Weaver and District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus disagreed, saying that the legislation should not be a factor in the board’s decision since it has not been passed by the House.
Forbes said he supports the Parents’ Bill of Rights and believes that many parents are in favor of the legislation as well.
“When they (parents) teach one thing and their kids come home with topics that they don’t even want discussed in their home and they have to explain things to their little children, parents are not going to continue to put up with that,” he said. “I’m not bringing up anything new because it’s happening all over the country.”
Similar debates have been reported this year in school districts and legislatures in several states. On one side are people who want to limit children’s exposure to reading materials they consider to be inappropriate. On the other side are those who consider removing such materials from school libraries to be censorship.
The American Library Association reported a record high 720 challenges to books in 2021. At the local level, Pitt County Schools has reported seven book challenges in the last decade.
The most recent came in 2021 when a parent objected to three books that were required reading for Ayden Middle School students.
Following that challenge, the school board made some policy changes that included requiring schools to notify parents about books their children are assigned to read in class and creating a Community Media Advisory Committee to hear appeals to book challenges.
School board Chairman Don Rhodes mentioned those additions prior to the board’s vote on the book purchases, adding that parents can review media center materials their children check out via Destiny, the school district’s media center platform.
Both District 3 representative James Tripp and District 5 representative Jennifer Hodgson said they believe the policies the school district has put in place are sufficient. District 2 representative Amy Cole, who serves as vice chair of the board, agreed.
“These are not required readings (being discussed),” she said. “This is a library.
“I don’t feel like we should be saying, ‘You can’t read this book,’” Cole said. “I think that’s just going a little too far.”
But Forbes, a former school principal, said boundaries are in the best interest of children. He mentioned, for example, that excessive profanity in books sends a message to students that such speech is acceptable.
“That’s what’s wrong with society today is there are no lines drawn,” Forbes said.
“Do what you want, read what you want, say what you want and there’s no consequences. We’re not looking at lifting children up. We’re not looking at morality anymore.”
District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz said that whether or not material is appropriate for a student to read is subject to interpretation.
A school psychologist in a neighboring district, Everette-Lenz said that she has not seen a relationship between students’ reading choices and behavior problems.
“Never once have I written on a functional behavioral assessment that there was a correlation to reading a book,” she said. “I just don’t see it.”
Forrest said that considering that about 60 percent of the school district’s funding comes from the state, the board would be remiss in approving the expenditure of taxpayers’ money to buy books that are contrary to provisions of the Parents’ Bill of Rights.
Rhodes said the school district may end up spending less than the $1.2 million approved for books purchases if some books are not available from vendors.
However, he said that schools will not receive any books that were not included on the approved purchase list.