Political endorsements in the Nov. 8 Pitt County Board of Education race have led to questions about the role of Democrats and Republicans in the nonpartisan election and prompted some to suggest that politics have no place on the school board.
Local chapters of the two major parties promoted seven of the 10 candidates in the county’s nonpartisan school board races. Three of four Board of Education representatives elected were backed by the Pitt County Democratic Party.
“It helped them to have the party identification, but that’s not the only reason they did well,” Pitt County Democratic Party Chairman Charles McLawhorn Jr. said of the party’s picks, District 1 incumbent Tracy Everette-Lenz and newcomers Jennifer Hodgson (District 5) and Kelly Weaver (District 7). “They all three worked their hearts out in the campaign.”
Local Republicans backed challengers in all four contested races — Kenneth Jones (District 1), Julianna Jaquith (District 2), Lee Williamson (District 5) and Sandy Moyer (District 7). Amy Cole, who was re-elected in District 2, was the only candidate in the race with no political affiliation.
Although North Carolina’s local school board races traditionally have been nonpartisan, much has changed over the last decade. Education North Carolina reports that, prior to 2013, the state had only 10 partisan school boards. Today, there are partisan school board elections in more than 40 districts, including several of Pitt’s neighboring counties such as Greene, Lenoir, Beaufort and Craven.
Holden Spain, second vice chair of the Pitt County GOP, believes Pitt County should join them.
“The Pitt County Republican Party is in favor of making the school board races partisan,” Spain said in a statement. “With education becoming an increasingly important issue at the local level, we feel that parents should have a clear choice in Board of Education elections.”
McLawhorn disagrees. He believes school board elections should remain nonpartisan and said other races, including those for positions such as sheriff, clerk of court and judges, should not be partisan.
“I think partisan brings out the worst in everybody,” McLawhorn said. “I think school board members need to be circumspect.”
Locally, members of both parties have expressed concerns about school boards becoming more politically aligned.
Gary Davis, a Democrat who was part of a three-way race in District 1, filed a complaint last month over his party’s endorsement of incumbent Everette-Lenz. Davis said that a sample ballot that the party mailed out led to voter confusion about his political affiliation, “making me look like I am a Republican.”
Davis, who also sought the District 1 seat in 2018, said he could not recall similar party endorsements for school board in the past.
“They just left it up to the voters,” he said of prior school board elections. “I was just shocked when I got a sample in the mail and I saw they endorsed the incumbent, which completely hindered my campaign.
“It’s one thing to compete against the Republicans, but it’s hard to compete against sample ballots from your own party,” Davis said. “From what I understand, the decision was made to endorse a candidate to keep the Republicans from taking the office.”
McLawhorn said Pitt County’s Democratic Party in 2019 endorsed a resolution that allowed it to support one Democrat over another and said that the state party has done the same. He said both Davis and Everette-Lenz were interviewed by a party representative before a decision was made.
“As the Democratic Party, we made the decision to endorse,” he said. “If you have unified principles, why wouldn’t you try to endorse?
“As a party we stand for certain principles. We stand behind our teachers and we respect the work of the board and we don’t want to micromanage the classroom,” McLawhorn said. “The Republicans had a strong feeling about certain policies which their candidates advocated for, so we felt we should (endorse) even though the race was nonpartisan.”
Spain also said the local Republican Party has a process for evaluating any candidate that it endorses.
“In the case of a nonpartisan race, we work to provide a clear choice to the people of Pitt County in a candidate that best represents our values,” he said.
Spain said the local Republican Party donated $1,000 to each of the school board candidates it endorsed to use at the discretion of their campaigns. McLawhorn said school board candidates supported by Democrats were assessed $1,000 each, which was used to fund advertising and promotional efforts for the party.
Williamson, who has not run for political office before, said he sought the backing of the Republican Party in order to run a successful campaign.
“It’s a nonpartisan seat,” he said, adding he would not favor making the school board race a partisan election. “But, let’s face it, if people do their homework, voter searches are public information. If they’re smart, they’re going to search it out. Obviously, you want to vote with people you align with politically.”
Election results indicate that Williamson divided the Republican vote with Levi Smith Sr., who also is a registered Republican. Williamson and Smith received 2,127 and 1,222 votes, respectively, compared with 3,499 for Hodgson. Williamson believes Republicans could have fared better during a general election year or if they had a single candidate on the District 5 ballot.
“I can tell you this: Four good conservative candidates lost, all four of them,” Williamson said. “I don’t know what that means. I can only say that all four conservative candidates lost during the mid-term cycle, so there’s got to be something there.”
Williamson, who attended school board meetings for about a year and a half before this month’s election, said he observed politics at play, despite the fact that the local election is nonpartisan.
“That’s one of the reasons I got involved in it is because it was so political,” he said. “There weren’t but a couple of conservative voices on the current board and they just seem like they get steam-rolled when these major decisions were coming down. There’s politics involved in it; there’s politics involved in everything.”
Cole, who has served on the school board since 2018, would not disagree. From debates over mask requirements and critical race theory to the content of curriculum, she has seen her share of division, especially over the past two years. She cites such divisiveness as a reason that, after begin a registered Democrat and later a registered Republican, she made the decision not to affiliate with either party.
“After being on the board for four years, it really opened my eyes to the fact that I don’t belong to either side,” she said. “I am very much in the middle.”
Cole said that during the most recent election season, she was invited to seek endorsements of groups outside the Democratic and Republican parties, but she declined. She said a partisan election would push out candidates like her.
“I think that would be a very sad loss,” Cole said. “With everything being so polarized, I feel like people value more a middle perspective that can sit there and listen to both sides and hear both sides out and think objectively.
“I feel like if we push it to partisan it’s just going to be so much more polarizing,” she said. “I just don’t think that is a good idea for education. I don’t think it belongs in education at all.”