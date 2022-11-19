Political endorsements in the Nov. 8 Pitt County Board of Education race have led to questions about the role of Democrats and Republicans in the nonpartisan election and prompted some to suggest that politics have no place on the school board.

Local chapters of the two major parties promoted seven of the 10 candidates in the county’s nonpartisan school board races. Three of four Board of Education representatives elected were backed by the Pitt County Democratic Party.

