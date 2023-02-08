PCS Logo

Open enrollment will be allowed next school year in two dozen of Pitt County’s public schools, the Board of Education decided in a 6-2 vote this week.

Ending open enrollment at Eastern Elementary was the only change in a list of schools that has largely remained consistent over the last four years. Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the school board last month that the recommendation was due to growth in the student population at Eastern that had displaced a STEM classroom.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.