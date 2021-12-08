A mask requirement will continue in Pitt County Schools until Christmas break but is set to be lifted in January.
The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to make masks optional for spring semester, though some members wanted to end the mask mandate immediately.
More than 60 people turned out for the meeting, at least one carrying a sign protesting masks and another wearing a T-shirt that read “DISOBEY.” Only those who signed up to speak were permitted inside the meeting room, while others were seated in two adjacent rooms.
Parent Taylor Keith, one of about 20 people to address the board, wore a shirt that read, “I DON’T CO-PARENT WITH THE GOVERNMENT.” On Tuesday, he criticized the district for not allowing parents in the same room with the board.
“Those parents that your rules shunned to be out of sight and mind have every right to sit in front of the Board and have those elected individuals see how many people came to oppose their anti-constituent positions,” Keith told Superintendent Ethan Lenker on Tuesday in an email, which he also provided to The Daily Reflector.
Among those who addressed the board, more than a dozen spoke regarding masks. Eight, including Alex Zsoldos, a father of two, said masks needed to be optional.
“We’ve been playing kick the can with this for too long,” he said, asking the board to allow parents to choose. “We’ve had counties all around us who have gone parental choice on masks in the past several months.”
While the majority of school districts across the state began the school year with a mask mandate, dozens, including Beaufort, Carteret and Craven counties, have since made masks optional. Many other school districts, including several of the state’s largest, still require masks.
Five speakers, including parent Jennifer Matthews, said mandates should continue for now. Matthews, a health professor at East Carolina University, said younger students who recently became eligible for the vaccine have not had sufficient time to be fully vaccinated.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said masks needed to continue because high school students will have exams next week. Without the mandate, she said, they risk being quarantined and having to make up tests later.
District 4 representative Don Rhodes agreed.
“We only have nine more days before the break,” he said. “If we have a mass of quarantines for high school students, it’s a nightmare.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes disagreed. Removing his face mask, he said, “This isn’t going to make a hill of beans difference.
“I don’t see that this decision to wait until January is based on any scientific data,” Forbes said. “I just feel like it’s all about control.”
Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest moved to make masks optional immediately. When that motion failed, both supported ending the mandate in January.
Lenker said that Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail recommended the district make masks optional in the second semester. In a written statement, Silvernail said that there could be an increase in cases of the virus after Christmas.
Lenker said the district is working on a “test-and-stay” program “so even if our kids get exposed, we can, hopefully, keep them in the classroom.” In conjunction with MAKO Medical testing and the ABC Science Collaborative through Duke University, voluntary COVID-19 testing would be offered as an option for staff and students. The testing, which would require parental permission for students, would allow students who might otherwise be required to quarantine to have the option to be tested every other day and remain in school as long as they tested negative for the virus.
Lenker said diagnostic, routine testing is already available at 15 schools in the district, and an effort is underway to expand it to all schools.
According to the Weekly District Summary released Friday, Pitt County Schools had 19 cases of COVID-19 on campus from Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Twelve cases were reported in students and seven in staff members. This represents the largest number of cases in a single week since the Oct. 29-Nov. 4 reporting period and follows two weeks in which on-campus cases were in single digits.
According to the district’s live, real-time dashboard, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, with 701 quarantines.
The last day of classes before winter break is Dec. 17, and classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 5.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Jan. 3. There is a state requirement that local boards of education most revisit the issue of masks each month.
In other business Monday, the board:
- Voted unanimously to give the school district’s employees a $1,000 “COVID supplement.” Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the board that the bonus, to be paid this month, would cost the district $4.4 million, including the supplement and benefits. The supplement, the second that Pitt County Schools workers have received this year, is funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds. All PCS employees will receive a bonus, with part-time workers receiving a prorated amount. School nutrition services employees will receive an additional retention bonus.
- Approved a $10.5 million expenditure for structural repairs at C.M. Eppes Middle School. Pitt County Schools Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson said that work should begin in January to repair a section of the school closed due to building deficiencies.
- Agreed to spend about $280,000 to provide students with access to tutor.com. An online service of The Princeton Review, it provides students in grades three-12 with 24-hour access to assistance in hundreds of subjects. The service is scheduled be offered to Pitt County Schools students beginning in the spring semester.