About 60 people filled the front hallway of D.H. Conley High School on Saturday to dedicate the school’s office in honor of one of its most cherished employees.
Pearl Frizzell worked there from the day the school opened its doors in 1971 until her death in 2019. Saturday’s ceremony took place on what would have been her 86th birthday.
Visitors included Conley principals, teachers and staff, current and former students, as well as Frizzell’s daughter, Sheila Frizzell Council, and many of Frizzell’s family members.
The event began with a welcome speech by D.H. Conley’s current principal Mike Swinson, followed by an invocation by former principal Don Marr, remarks from family, a tribute reading by Steve Lloyd, and lastly the unveiling of Pearl Frizzell’s portrait and the office dedication to honor her memory.
“Today’s event was something that was put into place before I came on board,” Swinson said. The ceremony was delayed when when COVID-19 hit but moved forward with Swinson in place.
Marr was the principal at Conley for eight years and said Frizzell was his secretary when he started in 2013.
“I was here as principal when she passed away in 2019, so I saw those last years,” Marr said. “She was here and she was just as energetic, just as outgoing, and she took care of folks as she always did.”
Frizzell took on many roles at the school, which served much of the Winterville area until South Central High School opened in 2002. She kept track of children who were tardy and missing school, and she would personally make sure students who came to her with no money for lunch had something to eat, even if she had to buy it herself.
Speakers at the dedication voiced praise and appreciation for Frizzell. She was more than just an employee of the high school — she was a mentor, a friend, a leader, a cheerleader a mother and grandmother figure and family to all, they said.
Steve Lloyd started at Conley in 2009 as student management coordinator. He said working with Frizzell was a loving and warm experience.
“She welcomed me, she helped me, and she was just like a school mother to me and so many others,” Lloyd said.
According to Lloyd, Frizzell was born Pearl Hardy on Dec. 10, 1936, in Simpson. She graduated in 1955 from Pitt County Training School, now known as G.R. Whitfield in Grimesland, and received a degree in business and commercial education from the Shaw University in 1959.
A few months later she married Monty Frizell; the following year she worked at Pitt County Training School as a typing teacher. The next year she worked at Robinson Union High School, now known as W.H. Robinson Elementary. Both were segregated for black students. She transferred to D.H. Conley when it opened as a desegregated high school in 1971.
Frizzell served in her position as Conley’s secretary and bookkeeper for more than 40 years. Pitt County Schools installed a commemorative bench in her honor inside D.H. Conley’s courtyard.
Brenda Litthas has been a teacher for 45 years and she began working at D.H. Conley with Frizzell when the doors opened. “She was like my mom, she was like the school mom,” Little said. “She was wonderful.”
Gayle Day worked with Frizzel for 10 years in the office. Day said she was a good friend, a good working partner and she felt like family.
“When I came to work at the school I had no experience being a school secretary and Pearl helped me. She taught me everything,” Day said.
Zulena Staton graduated from D.H. Conley in 2000 and returned a few years ago as a school counselor. She said Frizzell never changed; she was still that sweet person that knew you as soon as you walked in.
“When I came back to Conley as a school counselor she welcomed me with open arms, she always made sure to introduce me to everyone, and I remember she was so happy and proud that I came back to Conley,” Staton said. “I had the privilege of talking to her privately in the office the last few months when she was alive. She told me how much it meant to be recognized for what she did for the schools.”
Trevor Darden, an ECU principal fellow intern at South Greenville Elementary School, said Frizzell was like a grandmother to him and that they developed a good relationship when he taught at Conley.
“When she passed I lost a good friend and D.H. Conley lost a good person, but I am so glad that her life and her legacy will live on,” said Darden.
When Frizzell’s portrait was unveiled, Sheila Frizzell Council was in tears. She said she missed her mother yet was joyful that she was being remembered in a place where she loved to be.
“Its just a legacy and it’s something that everyone will remember especially me,’ Council said.
Council said her mother always made room for others, but she was a no-nonsense lady. She said her mom treated her just like all the other students when she attended the school, and that she got in trouble for tardies just like everyone else.
“I’m just glad that they honored her, and recognized her,” said Council. “I only wish she could have gotten it before she left this room forever, but everyone said she was smiling down on the entire event.”