Students in Pitt and Greene counties must continue to wear masks after rising case numbers prompted officials to reinstate requirements.
The Pitt Board of Education voted 6-2 Monday to reinstate a mask requirement for students and staff inside Pitt County Schools. The decision effectively overturns a vote in December that ended the mask mandate at the conclusion of the fall semester.
A similar decision by the Greene County Board of Education was announced Monday on the Greene County Schools website and the school district's social media. The board voted in December to make masks optional.
Students return to Pitt schools on Wednesday and Greene schools on Tuesday.
"Due to the significant surge of COVID cases over the past several weeks, the Greene County Board of Education has temporarily reinstated the mandatory masking requirement for all students, staff and visitors while inside any Greene County Schools’ facility. Masking remains required on school buses as well. This mandate is effective immediately and will continue until further notice," the announcement said.
North Carolina on Jan. 1 saw its highest single-day total for new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The 19,620 cases surpassed peaks of 11,337 on Sept. 11 and 11,581 on Jan. 9, 2021.
Pitt County saw its highest one-day total on Dec. 30 with 415 cases, surpassing previous highs of 325 cases on Sept. 7 and 338 cases on Jan. 4, 2021.
Greene County saw 47 new cases on Dec. 30, surpassing a peak of 36 cases on Aug. 23 and highs of 43 cases on Jan. 2, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2021. The county had 73 cases on Sept. 21, 2020.
Officials have attributed the surge to the spread of the omicron varient of COVID-19 and holiday gatherings.
Pitt County's school board voted following a recommendation from Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail, who said the county is seeing a virus positive rate of about 20 percent, the highest it has experienced in the course of the pandemic.
“We expect this to be a short but intense wave of COVID-19, and we need to get to the back side of this,” he said.
Silvernail, who joined the meeting via Zoom, recommended that the board reinstate the mask mandate through at least the end of January, although the board did not specify how long it would remain in effect.
One parent, speaking against the mask mandate, said Monday’s vote was no surprise.
“It absolutely throws nobody for a loop that has been here before,” said Chris Tomlin of Farmville. “We know this was the game plan all along. For somebody to tell me on this board in September that masks were going to go away in December only to turn back around and reinstate them in January is an absolute yo-yo that y’all are putting these children through.”
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said that the board did not vote last month with the intention of reversing course in January.
“I understand why it might seem like we left here in December knowing that we were going to come back and do this,” she said. “I can’t convince you otherwise, but I’m going to tell you that’s absolutely not the case.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest, who pushed in December for an immediate end to the mandate, opposed the return to requiring masks.
“We’ve got the omicron variant, but there’s going to be another variant eventually that’s going to come up again,” Forbes said. “There’s going to be another spike, so what are we going to be doing? We’re going to be right back putting masks on kids again to where we’re never going to get back to a normal society.”
Parent April Peaden criticized the school district for inconsistency, saying that while masking is enforced in the classroom, the requirement is ignored at indoor sports events.
“Does COVID not matter or get spread at a basketball game?” she said, stating her opposition to the mandate. “At basketball games, there were clearly lots of people not wearing masks.”
Parent Garrett Taylor thanked the board for its stance and called criticisms of many board members ridiculous.
“I trust the doctors before I trust anybody else that has not stepped foot in a medical school,” he said. “I’m going to take every effort to make sure my kids are safe.”
Silvernail said that without a mask mandate, larger numbers of students would be required to quarantine at home. He said he was concerned about what effect this could have on working parents, especially those in the health care system which is struggling to keep up with a surge in COVID cases.
Silvernail said that in his earlier advice to the board, he had recommended not lifting the mask mandate until after the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday because early January is generally a peak time for flu and other respiratory illnesses. He said that by the end of January or early February the district should be safe making masks optional.
“The goal posts keep moving on my end as well,” he said. “Last December we were told if we got a vaccine and we got people vaccinated that all of this would be behind us, and the vaccines were less effective than we thought. So the goal posts have moved, and I apologize for that.
“There’s a lot we don’t know about COVID and a lot we’re still learning about COVID.”