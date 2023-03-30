Pitt County Schools officials spent part of their first day back from spring break talking about the best time to resume classes for fall semester.
The need for getting an earlier start to the school year was among several issues that Superintendent Ethan Lenker presented as part of a legislative update this week as N.C. Sen. Kandie Smith and state Reps. Gloristine Brown and Tim Reeder met with the county’s Board of Education.
It was the first such meeting between the board and lawmakers since 2021.
The March 20 workshop also included a discussion of school accountability measures, teacher shortages, school funding and Parents’ Bill of Rights legislation.
Accountability
As state leaders discuss ways to reform the way North Carolina assigns School Performance Grades, Lenker told lawmakers that most educators would like to see more emphasis on students’ academic growth.
For the last decade, public schools in North Carolina have received report cards containing grades of A-F that are based mainly on student performance on end-of-grade or end-of-course testing. Much of the criticism of the current School Performance Grades centers on a state law that requires that standardized test scores account for 80% of a school’s performance grade, while the remaining 20% is based on students’ academic growth.
“The 80-20 model where it’s based mostly on proficiency is not measuring enough of the teachers and what the teachers do,” Lenker said, adding that many educators favor a 50-50 model that gives equal weight to test scores and academic growth.
According to the 2021-22 state report card that was issued in September, two of Pitt County’s public schools scored an F.
“If you switch it to the 50-50 model where what the teachers do in that one year counts at least 50 percent of the school’s performance we’d have no F schools (in Pitt County),” Lenker said. “The B schools go up, D schools go down. We’d have more As, Bs and Cs.”
Board of Education Chairman Don Rhodes, a former schools’ accountability director, agreed.
“The accountability model has always been wrong,” he said. “Let’s reward our schools that are growing our students, not just because they’re proficient.”
Teacher shortage
Near the end of a school year that began with headlines of teacher shortages, state lawmakers wanted to know how continuing vacancies were affecting local schools.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said the school district had about 40 current teacher vacancies.
Smith asked how the district was working to help prepare teacher assistants who are interested in acquiring the necessary certification to lead their own classrooms. She also inquired about current recruiting methods, particularly at historically black colleges and universities.
Rhone said that current demands are prompting school districts to recruit in various settings in addition to the university level. Half of the new educators Pitt County Schools brought in for the new school year — 147 of the 294 — are alternative licensure teachers. That compares with about a quarter in the two previous years — 52 of 201 new teaching hires last year and 54 of 225 in the 2020-21 school year.
Seth Brown, director of educator support and leadership development, told lawmakers that expanding the advanced teaching roles program is one way Pitt County Schools is succeeding at retaining top teachers. The program provides training for teachers to increase their leadership skills and then provides higher pay for those who take on duties such as mentoring other teachers.
In addition to opportunities for higher compensation, Lenker said one way lawmakers can help address a teacher shortage is by changing requirements regarding retirees.
“Do we really need to wait six months for retirees to come back to work? We’ve got teacher vacancies,” he said. “In other states in either direction of us you retire on a Friday and come back on a Monday. Let’s figure out a way to get our retirees back in our buildings.”
Education funding
Funding was a recurring theme of discussion at the legislative luncheon, where board members and lawmakers ate a meal prepared by culinary arts students in South Central High School’s career and technical education program.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest told representatives that the state only considers enrollment in grades eight through 12 when funding CTE instructors. But many school districts, including Pitt County Schools, begin such instruction in sixth grade. Forrest also advocated for more funding for school nurses, enough to provide at least one for every school.
Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told lawmakers of other areas where state funding falls short, including classroom materials, textbooks and technology, where she said schools receive less funding than they did nearly 15 years ago.
Lenker said there also is a shortage of funding for schools’ capital needs. He mentioned that the state recently provided about $800,000 in funding for such needs but local schools did not receive any of that funding.
“Most of the funding goes to Tier 1 counties that need to consolidate schools,” he said. “It’s not necessarily for schools like us that are actually growing. We’ve not been able to get any of the facilities money and the last state school bond was in 1996.”
Parents’ Bill of Rights
Regarding Senate Bill 49, the Parents’ Bill of Rights, Lenker said there are several aspects of the legislation that already are being addressed in Pitt County Schools, including a system that allows parents to see what books their children have checked out from the school library. He also explained that parents and students have been added to review committees that hear local challenges to books.
Smith said she would never want to take rights away from parents. She said her concern is for the safety of some students.
“If you have a child to go to a teacher and then the teacher is put in the uncomfortable situation of ‘Now I’ve got to go tell the parent,’ then they (the students) go home and get beat by the parent for trying to deal with a mental health issue, then that’s the challenge that we’re looking at,” she said. “That is a very thin line.
“I just want to make sure these children are taken care of and they are not put in that situation where they go home and hang themselves because they might not be accepted or something of that nature,” Smith said. “So whatever you guys need from us that might be additional assistance to help, please let us know.”
District 7 representative Kelly Weaver said schools need additional social workers to assist students and their families.
Calendar
Lenker thanked Reeder and Brown for their work on House Bill 129: Calendar Flexibility/Pitt County, which passed the House, and noted that numerous counties have asked for similar flexibility.
At issue is a state law enacted in 2005 and amended in 2012 that requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Members of the Pitt County Board of Education and the county’s Board of Commissioners also have passed resolution in support of local control of school calendars. Proponents of the measure have said that aligning the public schools’ calendar with the local community college benefits students taking courses at both and that students do not perform as well on fall semester exams when those tests follow Christmas break.
“This is two and a half pages of the school calendar bill for public schools,” Lenker said, pointing out that calendar requirements for charter schools are summed up in a single sentence.
“If it’s such a good program, then let us have some of the same flexibility,” he said. “Let us do what is good for our community. If we start pushing too early. The community will put us in check.”