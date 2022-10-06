The Board of Education on Monday approved a $490 million budget resolution that would provide additional supplemental funds for teacher pay and some long-awaited funding for upgrading facilities.
The school board gave unanimous approval to the resolution, which covers the fiscal year that began in July and continues through June 2023.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the board last month that more than $260 million of the budget is spent on the district’s 3,600 employees.
The budget includes an average pay increase of 4.2% for teachers and assistant principals, along with a 4% increase for non-certified staff. The state increased the minimum wage for non-certified school staff to $13 per hour last year and $15 an hour this year.
The budget includes $180 million in salaries and $81 million in employee benefits, with $7,397 per employee for insurance.
“Our benefit rates, retirement continues to increase,” Baggett said. “For every $1 the teacher earns, we’re paying 24 and a half cents into the retirement system.”
In addition, the budget reinstates performance bonuses based on student test scores. Such bonus pay was disrupted when testing requirements were waived during the coronavirus pandemic. Other budget highlights include a $1,000 signing bonus for new teachers and an additional teacher supplement that would be paid in June.
The additional compensation, expected to be about $1,300, is paid for through low-wealth counties’ supplemental funding from the state. It is part of $100 million in recurring funding provided to school districts in counties that do not have the ability to generate revenue to support public schools on the state average level. Counties qualify for the funding based on their revenue from property tax and sales tax, per capita income and population density.
Last year’s low-wealth supplement provided $847 each for state-funded teaching positions. Once Pitt County Schools extended the supplement to all K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel, it amounted to about $750 each.
Altogether, about 64% of the budget is invested in people.
“That’s a little bit lower than normal,” Baggett told board members at a September workshop meeting. “Just because of ESSER, (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) we’re able to actually invest a lot more in capital.”
ESSER funds of about $100 million make up nearly a quarter of the total budget. Many of those funds are designated for specific areas, such as learning recovery or air quality.
“While they’re rolling out a lot of dollars,” Baggett said, “there are also a lot of stipulations that go behind those as to how we can spend them and when they have to be spent.”
But Pitt County Schools is able to use indirect cost reimbursements at a rate of about 11% from ESSER funding to pay for capital projects.
“It (indirect cost reimbursement) doesn’t have to be for air quality or to address COVID,” Baggett said, adding that “$3.2 million in indirect costs this year will be able to go to other projects.
“It’s not additional money,” she explained. “It just gives us more flexibility to use it on things locally.”
Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told members of the Board of Education in August that his staff has a list of more than 40 facilities projects that could be accomplished using the funds.
“(These are) projects that need to be done around the county that don’t necessarily qualify for LOBs (limited obligation bonds) borrowing or capital improvement,” Johnson said. “It’s really not brick and mortar. It’s things we need to do to upgrade the buildings around campus, but it doesn’t always qualify.”
More than a dozen projects are included in this year’s budget, such as adding fencing at four schools and tennis court and track replacement at others.
Johnson said that although the school district has completed some resurfacing of tracks and tennis courts in recent years, some additional work is needed.
“What we have found out through our research is all of our tracks and all of our tennis courts need to be taken back down to sub-grade and started over from scratch, and that’s what this will give us,” he said. “If we don’t do this, our sub-grade for each one of these will continue to fail, and we’ll continue to have cracking.”
Future ESSER indirect cost reimbursement funding is to be used for paving work at more than half a dozen schools, including Farmville Central, North Pitt and J.H. Rose High Schools as well as Hope Middle, H.B. Sugg Elementary, Stokes and Bethel schools.
“If we’ve got this funding indirectly from our ESSER funds, it’s a great time for us to go do this,” Johnson said. “Most of these things have been on our list for years. It’s a good way to go address several of these issues.”