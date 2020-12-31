Pitt County Schools announced Tuesday via a message to parents on its Facebook page that class will resume for modified in-person and remote instruction on Jan. 6.
Concerns about an increase in the number of school-affected COVID-19 cases and an increase in students infected during their off-weeks sparked questions about resuming in-person classes, the system reported.
“At this time, the answer is yes,” the Facebook post said. Jan 4-5 are teacher workdays and Jan. 6 is the first day of instruction for all students, online and in-person.
Zone B students in middle and high schools will return in person first, while Zone A students will start remotely and get their in-class turn on Jan. 12.
Elementary students, who have returned to class nearly full time, will do so on Jan. 6. Mondays remain remote learning days for all students; Jan. 18 is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. School calendars are available at https://bit.ly/PCSCalendar.
Upon return, staff and families should be prepared to answer additional questions about exposure to or diagnosis of COVID-19 during the break, the announcement said, including dates of exposure, symptoms and diagnosis.
The schedule is subject to change by the Pitt County Board of Education. Any switch to all-virtual learning would be kept as short as possible in order to ensure a safe return, the announcement said.
The next regularly-scheduled board meeting is Jan. 11. If there is a need to meet before then, an announcement will be made 48 hours in advance.
Greene County Schools
All Greene County students also will return to modified in person and remote instruction on Jan. 6, including students at Greene Middle, which reverted to remote-learning on Dec. 14 due to the number of staff in quarantine.
Modified face-to-face instruction will resume for Track 1 students at all schools on Jan. 6, with Track 2 students returning remotely on Jan. 6 and in-person on Jan. 11. Remote learning will resume for all other students Jan. 6.