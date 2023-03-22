Weapons detectors at high schools and additional cameras on school buses are among increased security measures planned for Pitt County Schools, officials said this week as they asked for state support in keeping schools safe.
The purchase of about a dozen weapons detectors is included in the 2023-24 proposed local budget, Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett told the Board of Education at a Monday work session meeting.
Director of Student Services Karen Harrington told the board that while there has been one report of a gun on campus this school year, weapons possessions have nearly doubled since the 2018-19 school year. There were 88 weapons possessions reported in the 2021-22 school year, compared with 45 in 2018-19. This school year, there have been 63 reports of weapons on campus, from August 2022 until March 10. Forty-three of those were knives.
“Knives are our biggest issue,” Harrington said, explaining that any knife on campus had to be reported, including a sharp kitchen utensil intended to be used to cut a child’s lunch or a pocket knife or utility knife inadvertently left in a pocket. While students are not suspended from school in such a situation, she said, those incidents are required to be reported to law enforcement as a weapons possession.
“Weapons is very broad; it can include things like bullets,” Harrington said. “We have had students in possession of a bullet. They couldn’t have harmed anyone with a bullet, but they did have bullets in their book bag.”
So far this school year, there have been four reports of BB guns and Airsoft guns and four incidents of replica guns reported.
“We actually even had a student make a replica gun out of cardboard, that was then colored in with Sharpie,” Harrington said. “It was so real (in appearance). It’s treated seriously by our law enforcement and our administrators.”
She said that several weapons have been discovered as students’ bags were being searched for suspected vaping items, which also are prohibited in schools.
The school district plans to spend about $440,000 to place two Evolve weapons detectors at each of the county’s traditional public high schools. The checkpoint systems, designed to allow large numbers of people to pass through quickly, are not only metal detectors but are capable of detecting a wide range of non-metal weapons.
Pitt County Schools intends to pay for the detectors with funds designated for school security. The school district received $1.2 million from the county to fund a dozen additional school resource officers before receiving a state grant of $583,000 to fund SROs, leaving a cost savings that would be more than enough to cover the purchase of the weapons detectors.
Prior to Monday’s work session meeting, Superintendent Ethan Lenker spoke with local legislators about the need for state support in funding for school resource officers.
“Our SROs, we increased this year from 24 to 36, really thanks to our county commissioners who agreed to pay for it,” Lenker told state Sen. Kandie Smith and state Reps. Gloristine Brown and Tim Reeder at a legislative luncheon held at South Central High School. “Half are funded by a grant from DPI (Department of Public Instruction or from the General Assembly, but it’s not reoccurring.”
He asked for the legislators’ support in providing continuing funding for the positions.
Also Monday, PCS Executive Director of Operations Aaron Errickson said the school district wants to install additional interior security cameras on school buses.
“Right now they have two cameras, one looking forward, one looking back,” he said. “This would add two more at midpoint and in the back of the bus. That would give us increased visibility inside the buses ... to monitor students for safety.”
The $380,000 camera expenditure is expected to be approved as early as next month.
Board Chairman Don Rhodes noted that school bus cameras have been a long time in coming. The board approved a plan to purchase cameras for buses in 2020, but equipment was delayed due to supply-chain issues. The new cameras are expected to be operational by the time the new school year begins in August.