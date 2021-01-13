About two dozen school nurses covering more than three dozen public schools have found themselves overextended during the coronavirus pandemic, school officials said, but an effort is underway to remedy the situation.
Pitt County Schools last week began recruiting nurse extenders to aid registered school nurses who are responsible for tracking and processing COVID-19 cases within the school system. Nurses are processing reports of hundreds of cases beyond the 239 school-affected COVID-19 cases reported since classes resumed in August.
“It is very overwhelming and it is a large caseload for the nurses to manage alone,” Felicia Mosley-Williams, school nurse program manager at Vidant Health, told members of the Board of Education at a special called meeting last week to discuss a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. “They are really having a tough time trying to manage COVID as well as their other required duties.”
School nurse Laurie Reed told the board in December she and her colleagues spend as much as 90 percent of their time dealing with issues surrounding COVID-19.
“Our role and our priorities this year have had to shift drastically towards kind of being COVID nurses,” she said, adding that serving students with chronic conditions and other acute health needs also is important.
The district reported seven new positive school-affected cases on the weekly COVID-19 update released Friday. The report, for Jan. 4-7, included two days that students were on campus. About 15,500 of the district’s 23,200 students are currently enrolled as face-to-face learners.
Mosley-Williams told the board on Jan. 5 that school nurses were working to manage nearly 350 reports of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus. Those reports, involving 150 staff members and 193 students, were all made on Jan. 4, the first day teachers were to report to work since before Christmas.
“We only have 21 school nurses and we serve 39 school sites,” Mosley-Williams said. “The COVID case management that’s required includes a minimum of three contacts with each family.”
According to totals provided by the district, 499 total cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff (351 students and 148 staff members) from August through Dec. 10. About 300 of those were not considered school-affected because the infected person had not been on campus within 48 hours of having a positive test or becoming symptomatic. A total of 1,528 students and 627 staff members have tested negative for COVID-19.
In that same period, school nurses saw thousands of students and staff members. Of 5,052 students seen, 2,142 were referred for stated contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19. Nearly 2,000 were referred for reporting symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat or fatigue. Of about 1,242 school employees seen, about 599 were referred due to contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19, and 462 were referred due to symptoms of the virus.
School board Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus, a neonatal nurse practitioner, said last week that she is concerned about the current demands on school nurses.
“Overwhelming is a minor word to use for what they’ve been doing,” she said.
Pitt County Schools’ 21 school nurses are funded through a partnership with Vidant Medical Center. Director of Student Services Karen Harrington said the district used state funding to add one position last year prior to the pandemic. It has since added three contracted nurses to help support existing school nurses.
To provide additional support, the district is seeking to hire certified nursing assistants or licensed practical nurses to serve as nurse extenders. Pitt County Schools has received about $565,000 in funding for the positions through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Nurse extenders’ primary duties will be to assist the schools’ registered nurses in COVID-19-related duties, from monitoring the use of personal protective equipment to screening for symptoms and assisting with contact tracing.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said some of the 10 to 12 support personnel being provided to Pitt County Schools through the North Carolina Education Corps beginning this month might also be devote some of their time to assisting with contact tracing. But he expects it will take longer to fill the nurses’ extender positions.
For school nurses, help cannot come too soon. Mosley-Williams said last month that the current workload requires some school nurses to work 12 hours a day as well as weekends.
“It takes a great amount of effort on many, many individuals’ part to try to do this in the safest way we can,” Reed told the board.
“Obviously we can use more help for sure,” she said. “We are definitely feeling the effects of this.”