A mask mandate will remain in place for Pitt County Schools for at least another month, a divided Board of Education decided Monday.
The board’s 5-2 decision followed the same pattern as an Oct. 4 vote on the issue, with District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest voting against continuing to require masks in schools. District 2 representative Amy Cole was absent.
Dozens of people attended the meeting at the Kathy Taft Center, filling the meeting room and occupying an adjacent room. Half a dozen people, including one who wore a gas mask to the podium, all spoke against masks.
“I guess I’m the only one here that’s really protected from the virus, the COVID virus,” Jarred Mendyk told the board as he removed the gas mask. Holding up a disposable, paper mask, he said such masks do not work and children should not be required to wear them.
Asking the board to give children freedom and a sense of normalcy, Mendyk said districts that do not mandate masks are faring well.
The majority of public school districts across the state began the school year with a mask mandate, which school boards are required to vote on each month. But at least a dozen districts, including nearby Beaufort and Carteret counties, have opted to make masks optional.
Chris Tomlin of Farmville said six children in his daughter’s class at Sugg-Bundy Elementary have left the school due to the mandate. This includes his daughter, who now attends a private school where masks are not required.
Tomlin criticized District 4 representative Don Rhodes for posting a photo on social media that showed Rhodes and his family attending a football game unmasked.
“That tells me that this has nothing to do with health,” he said. “That tells me this is a power grip.”
Speaker Ken Jones brought a copy of Rhodes’ photo with him to the podium to show.
In keeping with a board policy that does not allow representatives to respond to public comment, Rhodes did not answer the criticisms. However, in his closing comments, he said he follows mask requirements and pointed out that there is no such requirement while attending an outdoor sports event.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that although COVID-19 infection rates are declining in schools, Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail recommended that the board keep the mask mandate in place for the next 30 days. In a statement that Lenker read to the board, Silvernail said infections in ages 19 and younger remain higher than they were in the spring.
The district last week reported 16 cases of the virus among students and four among staff on campus, the fourth consecutive week of decline. The 20 cases reported for Oct. 22-28 represent less than half the number reported two weeks earlier. The highest weekly number of new cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic was 118 from Aug. 27-Sept. 2.
According to real-time data provided by Pitt County Schools, there were 42 active cases and 473 quarantines among students and staff on or off campus as of 5 p.m. Monday. At its peak in September, the district was reporting combined totals of more than 350 active cases and more than 2,000 quarantines.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith asked if Pitt County Schools was considering “an exit strategy” to eliminate the mask requirement.
“I would love to be able to go mask-optional,” she said. “Having said that, Dr. Silvernail is charged with the management of the public health in the county.”
Forbes said that children are more at risk from car accidents than from COVID-19. He said that during the pandemic, there has been an increase in depression, anxiety and substance abuse among children and teens.
Parent Kirsten Bean said the increasing rate of suicides on college campuses is likely to extend to younger students as well.
“You don’t think these have anything to do with it?” she said, pointing to a mask. “They’ve been kept out of classes. They’ve been kept out of the social realm and all because of arbitrary roles that are sometimes in place and sometimes not.”
Bean, who last addressed the board in August, exceeded her three-minute speaking limit.
“I’ll be back next month if we have to make the same argument next time,” she said.
While no one making a public comment at the meeting spoke in favor of masks, District 3 representative James Tripp said he hears that point of view often.
“They may not come to our meetings to speak on behalf of wearing masks, but they have contacted their board members,” he said, adding that parents, students and school employees have expressed their support for the mask mandate.
“Would I love to take this mask off tonight? Yes,” he said. “And I think we’re working in the right direction that we can get to that point where none of us have to wear masks. But I don’t want the voices of those who are in favor of masks to go unnoticed.”
Voting districts
The board also approved new voting district borders designed to help correct an imbalance created by population changes. The changes are for Board of Education representative elections and do not affect school attendance areas.
Three of the nine voting areas — Districts 1, 2 and 5 — lost voters. The remaining six gained voters, with the largest increases coming in Districts 3, 6 and 8.
The deadline for making changes is Dec. 6, the opening of the candidate filing period. But Attorney Deborah Stagner advised the board in August to adopt changes by November to give the county Board of Elections time to process the new maps.
None of the changes place school board representatives outside the districts they have been elected to serve. That was one of the factors members asked to have taken into consideration when the new districts were drawn.
Other considerations were to comply with one-person, one-vote requirements; to avoid diluting or over-concentrating minority voting strength; to retain current configurations as much as possible; and to avoid splitting voting precincts.
The changes also help to balance the number of schools included in each district. The new voting lines place Creekside Elementary and South Central High schools into District 5, represented by Anna Barrett Smith, whose district previously included only W.H. Robinson Elementary and A.G. Cox Middle schools. It decreased the number of schools in District 4, represented by Don Rhodes, from seven to five.
Winterville Mayor Doug Jackson sent a letter to the board last month stating his opposition to the changes that he said dilute the town’s vote. The letter was one of few responses the school board received regarding the changes.