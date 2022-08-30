SNOW HILL — As students returned to school from across Greene County this week, Snow Hill Primary School welcomed back some its students in stages.
About 2,700 youngsters began their return to class on Monday at county’s six traditional campuses in what district educators said is an exciting time.
“Each school year is a fresh start, for students, parents and teachers,” primary school principal Emery Smith said on Monday. “That’s the power of education, every day is another chance to restart, for everyone here.”
It was a smooth first day for the primary school that teaches every kindergarten and first-grade student in the county. Kindergarteners are staggered when they return, so there were only a few in attendance on the first day. All students will be back in class by today.
Kindergarten teachers Maddy Carpenter and Wanda Baker spent time on the first day asking their students to identify colors and shapes around the room. A lot of the first day is spent going over procedures and getting the students acclimated to the new setting.
“Some of them haven’t been to Pre-K, some have only been to daycare,” Smith said about the kindergarteners. “This is a big place for 5-year-old to walk into and have to learn rules and have all these other things they have to do all of a sudden.
“It takes about a month for the kindergarten kids to adjust, but I think this is going to be a good group,” she said.
The students were in great spirits as they practiced going through the lunch room, many stopping to high-five their principal as they walked the halls to their next destinations.
Staff and safety
Greene County’s small size has shielded it from the teacher and bus driver shortages facing schools across the country, officials said. This year, the county has even expanded its fleet.
“Last year, we shared buses with West Greene Elementary so our kids used to ride with them. Today, the six buses we have here only picked up kids from our school,” Smith said, “We’re a much smaller district so we can handle things differently than others due to the sheer amount of kids that some of the bigger districts versus us.”
Sheriff Matt Sasser stopped by the school earlier that morning to make sure everything was running smoothly. Smith praised the agencies who are working together to keep all Greene County students safe.
“We’ve gotten support from all the agencies and it definitely helps to have the county emergency management building right beside us. We will be working on doing some tabletop exercises with our staff throughout the year as well, just to keep open communication between us all,” Smith said.
“The reason we do all of this is because we want parents to feel comfortable dropping their babies off here. We have an open-door policy and we really encourage parents to get involved at the school. That helps gives them a voice and we want to hear when we can make things better.”
School counselor Sarah McLawhorn shared the principal’s excitement for the new school year saying, “I’m just really happy to have our kids back. This is going to be a great year.”