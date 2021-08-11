FARMVILLE — ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc., has designated a Smart Site in the public power community of Farmville.
The designation guarantees the site has met requirements and is shovel-ready for new development.
The site, Farmville North, is the second Farmville location in the past five years to receive the certification.
Comprising 30.18 total acres, the site is located near the intersection of U.S. 264 and U.S. 258. The location provides nearby access to major highways and airports, and is just 15.4 miles from the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
The town of Farmville provides the site’s electricity, water and wastewater services.
ElectriCities Manager of Economic & Community Development Brenda Daniels announced the designation to Farmville Planning Director Justin Oakes, along with other town leaders. The site will be marketed to growing businesses as a prime site for development in North Carolina.
“The Town of Farmville continues to make itself known as a place where business can confidently plant and grow,” Daniels said. “Investing in Smart Site designation for locations such as this helps set the stage for economic development now and in the future.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering again with ElectriCities of North Carolina on this site in an effort to bring new development and jobs to Farmville”, said Farmville Town Manager David Hodgkins. “Participation in the Smart Sites program will give the North Farmville site a competitive edge as site-selection professionals seek out available shovel-ready sites for locating new industries and commercial developments.
“We are very optimistic that this site will be the perfect fit for a new development and the Smart Sites program lets everyone know that Farmville is open for business,” he said.
ElectriCities created the Smart Sites program in 2014 to help member communities prepare shovel-ready sites for economic development. Since the program’s inception, ElectriCities has certified 20 Smart Sites in public power communities across the state.
“In today’s competitive environment, it’s rare for a company to locate on an undeveloped property,” Daniels said. “New and expanding companies expect existing buildings or a prepared, shovel-ready site to shorten the amount of time needed for construction. We created Smart Sites to expedite economic development in NC Public Power communities.”
Potential sites must meet specific requirements and undergo an extensive review process by site selection experts. Each site must have municipal electric service, have water and sewer access within 500 feet and be within five miles of an interstate or interstate-quality highway.
ElectriCities markets Smart Sites at trade shows and industry events around the world. Other Smart Sites are located in Albemarle, Apex, Elizabeth City, Greenville, Hertford, Kinston, Landis, Laurinburg, Lexington, Louisburg, New Bern, Morganton, Shelby, Statesville, Tarboro, Wake Forest, Washington and Wilson.
To learn more about Farmville’s new Smart Site, the Smart Sites program, or economic development in NC Public Power communities, contact Brenda Daniels at bdaniels@electricities.org or 919-760-6363, or visit https://www.electricities.com/EconDev.