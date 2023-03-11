Sen. Smith sets series of public forums The Standard Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save District 5 state Sen. Kandie Smith will hold a series of public forums in March and April, her office announced.As the governor and General Assembly prepare to release their proposed state budgets, Smith’s office said she will meet with members of the public to hear concerns and answer questions.District 5 includes Edgecombe and Pitt counties, and the sessions will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights in eight communities.The tour started Tuesday in Rocky Mount and Thursday in Tarboro. Upcoming stops include:Pinetops, March 14, 101 E. Hamlet St.Winterville, March 23, 1986 Pitt Tech Road at Pitt Community CollegeGreenville, March 28, 3511 N. Memorial DriveAyden, March 30, 4144 West Ave.Chicod, April 4, 3833 Stokestown-Saint John RoadFarmville, April 6, 4276 W. Church St.Smith is serving her first term in the senates. She was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2018 and served two terms.She was the first black female mayor of Greenville and served on the City Council for more than nine years. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesThree arrests made in Fountain Dollar General thefts; Snow Hill man convicted in COVID schemeSchool board divided over book purchases: Members at odds over themes of sexuality or gender identityFormer Ayden gang leader sentenced in federal district courtAyden Rotary holds annual pancake supperEmerald City returns to Farmville with ‘The Wizard of Oz'Senior Legislature advocating for funds, attention, rep says$5M expansion will help Ayden manufacturer grow, CEO saidAyden hardware store celebrates grand openingTwo to represent Pitt County as Distinguished Young Women‘Color Me Country' artist Rissi Palmer to perform concert in Ayden ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.