The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
- iPhone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday.
- Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. on the first and third Saturday every month.
- Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
- Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
- Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 10. Cost: $3 per child.
- Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Sept. 10.
- Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
- Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Sept. 13.
- Blood pressure screening, 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 14.
- How to be an Effective Grandparent seminar 2-3 p.m. Sept. 14.
- Advance care planning workshop, 1-3 p.m. Sept. 15.
- Physical Therapy screening 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
- Gardening: Bad Garden Bugs 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15.
Hearing screenings 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16.
Road to Resources: Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Sept. 20.
COA is sponsoring the West Virginia Train Adventure Trip, Sept. 20-23. Call 752-1717 for information.
Jewelry 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. Cost: $5
Beginner wood carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23-Oct. 28. Cost: $35
Spice Bouquet Cooking Class 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13. Cost: $25. Registration deadline Sept. 30.
Deposits are now being taken for an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas. Call 752-1717 for information.
Deposits are now being taken for a seven-day, six-night night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.