SNOW HILL — Senior citizens from across North Carolina are advocating for state leaders to target more funds and attention to a handful of programs that help the state’s older population, Greene County’s representative to the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature said.

Elliotte Ashburn updated residents on the Senior Legislature’s priorities during a 30-year anniversary celebration of the organization at the Greene County Senior Center on Feb. 24. The Senior Legislature was formed by the General Assembly in 1993 at the encouragement of then-Gov. Beverly Perdue.

