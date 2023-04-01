Members of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature visited Raleigh last week to promote priorities the group wants the General Assembly to include in the upcoming budget.

NCSTHL members from across the state met with lawmakers on Wednesday along with senior advocates like Shannon Carter of the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging. Carter and Alice Keene, Pitt County’s STHL delegate, met with state Reps. Tim Reeder and Glorstine Brown and Sen. Kandie Smith among others.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.