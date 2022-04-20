The N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service recently selected seven Greene County residents to receive the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.
Max Andrews, Linda Dunn, Nell Chadwick, Jerome Cooper, Lorien Stocks, Madia Harris and Gerald Beaman were among outstanding volunteers throughout the state who earned the honor.
Created by the governor’s office in 1979, the award honors people who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by making a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.
Max Andrews was nominated in the area of Youth & Serving Youth by Donald Clark and Cathy Williams with the Greene County Tennis Association for his volunteer work with the USTA Junior Tennis Tournaments, NCHSAA Eastern Regional Tennis Tournaments and the Eastern Coastal Plains Conference High School Tennis Tournaments. Volunteering entire weekends for tournaments, he assists with anything from prepping the courts to running the computer programs used for scoring and matching players.
Linda Dunn was nominated in the area of Faith-Based Entity and Health & Human Services by Patty Herring and Gwen Skinner for founding the Greene County Grief & Loss Support Group, hosting the Annual Blue Christmas Worship Service, and the Joy Riders who make brief, on-the-spot, front porch visits to the homebound including those with disabilities, illness, senior citizens and those with adverse circumstances. These visits bring balloons, bubbles, a bag of freshly made cookies and lots of smiles.
Nell Chadwick was nominated in the area of Senior-age 55 or older and Health & Human Services by Anna Moore and Sharon Harrison of the Greene County Senior Center for her work the Senior Nutrition Program. Chadwick assists with serving hot meals to more than 20 individuals per day at the congregate meal site. She is very conscious of her work and abides by sanitation guidelines as she works in the kitchen.
Jerome Cooper also was nominated in the area of Senior-age 55 or older and Health & Human Services by Moore and Sue Smith of Greene County Senior Center for his service as a home-delivered meals volunteer. Cooper has served for over 10 years and goes out of his way to check on the wellbeing of each client that receives a meal on his route. He helps in any way he can with volunteering, being quick to help when called or asked to do something for the Senior Center.
Lorien Stocks and Madia Harris were nominated in the area of Group/Team and Health & Human Service by Carolyn Newcomb, Greene Early College community liaison, Kelly Thigpen, activity director Greendale Forest, and Rodney McNeill, principal of Greene Early College, for organizing the Cougar Care Club to make a difference through volunteering through the Pandemic. Projects included a highway cleanup on Middle School Road, providing 92 Easter baskets to residents at Greendale Forest Nursing Home, hosting fundraisers to pay for their projects, organizing volunteers from Greene Early College to assist with Greene Central Band Day, and providing complete turkey and ham meals for three families of need in Greene County.
Gerald Beaman was nominated in the area of Senior-age 55 or older, Disaster and Lifetime Achievement by P.T. Harrison and Lynwood Bunn of the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department for more than 50 years of service to the department. Beaman continues to be one of the most frequent responders, averaging 223 answered calls per year and often placing at the top of their roster for annual fire call response. Beaman performs more than double the annual state required training hours for volunteer firefighters. He has responded to help the community in times of natural disaster to include floods from Hurricane Floyd and Matthew, ice storms, blizzards and tornadoes. Holding leadership positions in the past, Gerald still plays a crucial role in the organization and execution of the Annual Fireman’s Christmas Party for members and their families. He also is an active member and volunteer at Snow Hill Presbyterian Church and has volunteered with Greene County Special Olympics throughout the years.