GRIFTON — A first time fundraiser for the 50th Annual Shad Festival drew hundreds to the Grifton Depot on Saturday for a day of shopping, music, chili and more.
A chili cookoff was a centerpiece for the fundraiser that also included a motorcycle poker run, car show, live music, a community yard sale and vendors.
“We had 14 contestants, the goal was 15, and about 400-500 attendees, so I’m pleased with that being that it is our first one,” said Tommy Sugg, a Shad Festival Committee member and one of the organizers of Saturday’s event.
Visitors paid $10 for a wrist band to taste each of the chilis and vote for the one they liked best. After the judging they could take home pints of the chili they liked best. “The people loved taste testing all the different types of chili,” Sugg said.
The entry fee for contestants was a big pot of chili. Chuck Smithwick came in first place and took home a beach umbrella, two folding beach chairs and a cooler furnished by Budweiser. Vendors for the event included Scentsy, Lickety Split ice cream, Hwy 55 and Drunk Sally LLC, to name a few.
Festival organizers are gearing up for a big event after two years without a festival due to the pandemic. The event, famous for its Shad Toss and Shad Stew, had waned in recent years, said Sugg, who served on the committee 20 years ago and came back in 2015. “I was asked to come back and help and that’s all I’ve done is try to help,” said Sugg.
Festival attendance had dropped to as few as 4,000 attendees but drew more than 20,000 before the pandemic, he said.
“It’s not a lot of people, but it is for this town because we don’t have that much population,” said Sugg. “But we feel like it’s coming along.”
Sugg said the town of Grifton does not sponsor the festival. The committee is a separate, self-supporting entity that’s trying to raise money to keep the festival in business.
Sugg said on a scale of 1-10 that Saturday’s event was an eight. But since it was their first time he ought to give it a 10, he said.
The committee currently is selling raffle tickets for prizes including 20-gauge automatic shotgun complete with carrying case and four chokes, Panama Jack mini-bar (retail $1,499), a custom made butcher block, gas grill and more. Tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. Email tommy.sugg@yahoo.com.
The raffle will be held in April. The date of the festival is to be announced. Follow the committee’s work at facebook.com/griftonshad and griftonshadfestival.com.