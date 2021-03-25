SNOW HILL — Robeson County native Shenile Ford grew up on a farm in Maxton where her family grew tobacco, corn, soybeans and raised hogs. That background served her well in her longtime career with North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
Now Ford is retiring after 30 years of service, which included a trailblazing stint as the first female African American extension director in Greene County.
Ford received a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Central University in 1981 and a master’s from NCCU in 1984. After completing her education, Ford worked as an alterations specialist and supervisor for Belk Hudson Stores in Durham and Raleigh.
But her background in agriculture eventually called her to another career. Ford got a job with the Greene County Extension Center as a family and consumer sciences agent in 1993. She provided numerous programs to county residents focused on foods, nutrition and health, child development, affordable housing, extension homemakers clubs, clothing and the Seniors Health Insurance and Information Program.
“I really enjoyed serving and providing research-based programs to families and individuals in Greene County,” Ford said. “I truly hope that I have helped to improve the lives of many I have served.”
Ford became Greene County’s extension director in 2010. As such, she was responsible for community development and some family and consumer sciences programming.
“Throughout my 10 years as county director, I have had a chance to work in Greene County with some awesome leaders and stakeholders,” she said. “I had a chance to assist in improving county policies, establish the Greene Community Garden, Elaney Woods Farmer’s Market and be a member of various county and state boards.”
Ford said working for Cooperative Extension was a great career choice.
“I have met some great and inspiring people in Greene County and at NC State University and NC A&T State University,” she said. “My staff over the years have been great to work with and have contributed numerous impacts in the communities of Greene County.
“I appreciate all the support that I have received during my career and it is my hope that Greene County Cooperative Extension will continue to be a stellar organization improving the lives of Greene county residents,” Ford said.