Two Pitt County men previously convicted of sexual offenses have been arrested for failing to report their new addresses, authorities said.
Darryl Moye, 50, of Ayden was arrested by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on April 30 for the failure to report, a news release stated. Moye was convicted of second-degree rape in 1989.
Moye also had removed his GPS tracking unit, the report said.
He was charged with failure to report new address — sex offender and interference with an electronic monitoring device. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $115,000 secured bond on the two charges and no bond for violating probation.
This is Moye’s second offense for failing to report a new address.
Timothy Pope Jr., 25, of Greenville also was arrested on April 30. In 2017 Pope was convicted of indecent liberties with a child and served two years and one month in the Polk Correctional Institution.
Pope is being held on a $115,000 secured bond for the two charges and no bond for violation of probation/parole.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released the following details and allegations.
- 2400 block Augustus Street, Farmville, 11:35 p.m., April 29: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 5400 block White Line Road, Ayden,, 12:53 p.m., April 27: man defrauded of $6,400 via Internet identity fraud; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 3:56 p.m., April 27: tools valued at $629 stolen in parking lot; case active.
- 6000 block Old Tar Road, Winterville, 8:34 p.m., April 27: man threatened by known person at residence; case cleared.
AYDEN
The Ayden Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
- Dennis James Whitaker, 39, of 519 Turnage St. was arrested April 30 and charged with one felony count attempted murder, assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count assault on a child under 12. A bond amount and court date were not listed on the report.
- Jamarri Keyon White, 21, of 108 Tiffany Lane Windsor was arrested April 29 and charged wih one misdemeanor count carrying concealed firearm. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is July 8 in Farmville.
- A resident of Lee Street reported a larceny April 21 after their cell phone was taken. This case is active.
- A resident of Lee Street reported a larceny April 21 when property was taken from the backyard. This case is active.
- An employee of Dollar General reported damage to personal property April 22 after the surface of their vehicle sustained damage. The case was closed by other means.
- A resident of Ormond Street reported simple assault and destruction, damage and vandalism of property April 23 after a fight occurred and property was damaged. This case is active.
- A resident of Third Street reported a dog bite April 23. This case was closed by other means.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
- James Howard Harris, Jr., 35, of Farmville was taken into custody April 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count larceny. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is May 6 in Farmville.
- Jimmy Devon Gorham, 30, of Pikeville was taken into custody April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count order for arrest failure to appear. He was placed under a $315 bond. His court date was May 4 in Goldsboro.