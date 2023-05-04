Pitt County Detention Center Programs Coordinator Jason Jackson, standing, discussed the number of detainees participating in a GED program. Jackson was among approximately 30 deputies who attended Tuesday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners budget workshop to support Sheriff Paula Dance as she requested a 5 percent pay for deputies and detention center officers on top of the 6 percent raise already proposed.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher, left, discusses budget requests with Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins, Mark Smith and Melvin McLawhorn following their Tuesday budget workshop.
By Ginger Livingston
The Daily Reflector
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, aided by her finance manager, Ernest Moore, presents her office’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget requests to the board of commissioners on Tuesday.
Photos by Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector
Pitt County’s sheriff has requested a 5 percent pay increase for deputies and detention officers on top of a 6 percent increase already proposed for all county employees.
Paula Dance also requested a 5 percent differential pay increase for officers working night shifts, both requests coming on Tuesday before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during its review of requests for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which takes effect July 1.
“We need this adjustment because of the competitive market we see,” Dance said. She was joined by 30 deputies and detention center officers at the meeting.
“Nice to have a lot of support in the house,” Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, the board chairwoman, said.
The sheriff presented a chart that showed the starting pay of a Pitt County deputy is $44,720 annually. Starting pay in Wilson County is $50,000 and Beaufort County is $46,000.
Starting pay at ECU, Greenville, Rocky Mount, Williamston, Wilson and Winterville police departments ranges between $46,373 in Winterville to $60,000 in Rocky Mount. Greenville’s starting rate is $50,100.
“Somehow or another those city councils and commissioners find a way to take care of their law enforcement because they know their law enforcement takes care of them,” Dance said. The impact of those starting pay rates in today’s law enforcement affects the ability to keep and recruit officers, she said.
“When citizens need help they call 911 and we come. We are always going to come,” Dance said. When EMS or social services go to a scene where violence has occurred or could occur, they don’t have to respond until deputies make sure the scene is safe.
“We need your help so we can still be here for our citizens,” Dance said.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher pointed out that the 6 percent raise for all county employees included in the budget she proposed Monday would bring the starting pay of deputies to the $50,000 range.
She also told commissioners that the UNC School of Government’s Annual County Salaries report for 2022, which features data from 2021, showed Pitt County’s salaries for various pay grades among deputies and detention officers was among the top five counties in the state.
Dance originally requested the 5 percent differential increase during fiscal year 2022-23 budget discussions. She said it would go to detention officers who agreed to permanently work the nighttime shift.
She said former prison guards joined detention center staff, saying the switch between daytime and nighttime shifts wouldn’t bother them, only to leave because they couldn’t handle the rotation.
Dance said deputies would continue rotating between day and night shifts because they needed the flexibility to follow up on cases. They would receive the differential pay when working nights.
Dance said differential pay for deputies would add $173,051 to the budget. Differential pay for detention officers would add $304,490.
Adding a 5 percent salary increase on top of the proposed 6 percent increase Gallagher proposed would cost an additional $1.19 million.
Dance also expressed concern about cuts to her budget for supplies, deputy cell phone costs, uniforms, vehicle expenses, communication equipment and training and conferences.
While Gallagher said the cuts reflect historic spending in those areas in the last five years, Dance said supply chain issues have affected purchases. Once that problem is resolved, she’ll need the requested amounts.
Commissioners are considering a recommended $367 million fiscal year 2023-24 budget that raises spending on education and public safety while maintaining the current 68.41-cent per $100 ad valorem tax rate.
The bulk of additional revenues is due to a 5.5 percent increase in the county’s tax base, which increases by $1 billion, from $15.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 to nearly $16.8 billion in 2023-24.
The bulk of proposed spending, $70.8 million, will go to Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
Public safety, the sheriff’s office, detention center and 911 telecommunications will receive nearly $62 million, human services nearly $54.5 million, general government, $59.45 million and the remaining will go to other departments.
Residents can weigh in on the plan during a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. June 6.