Pitt County’s sheriff has requested a 5 percent pay increase for deputies and detention officers on top of a 6 percent increase already proposed for all county employees.

Paula Dance also requested a 5 percent differential pay increase for officers working night shifts, both requests coming on Tuesday before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during its review of requests for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which takes effect July 1.

