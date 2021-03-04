Law enforcement in Pitt County continue to see regular thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles as thieves are drawn by platinum and precious metals they contain.
Earlier this month, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement urging churches and others who keep idle vehicles to ensure the part was not missing.
“The theft of catalytic converters from vehicles has become very popular,” the post said. “Please take a moment to check your church vans, buses or other vehicles that sit idle for periods of time to make sure that the converter is still in place. You should be able to tell just by looking or by driving it. You can Google the topic for more information in case you need guidance. If you have experienced a theft or have evidence of an attempted theft please report that to us (or your city police department) immediately.”
Catalytic converters use precious metals in the process of removing pollutants from vehicle exhaust.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and information:
- 1400 block Sugar Creek Road, Winterville, 6:35 p.m, Feb. 22: firearm, ammunition and keys valued at $550 stolen from residence; case active.
- 8000 block N.C. 11, Ayden, 2:24 p.m., Feb. 22: tile saw and portable air conditioning unit valued at $700 stolen stolen from residence; case active.
7500 block U.S. 264, Farmville, 2:10 p.m,. March 1: firearm valued at $330 stolen from residence; case active.
- 800 block Laurie Ellis Road, Winterville, 11:41 a.m., Feb. 26: man defrauded of $500 via the internet; case active.
- 6700 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 8:53 a.m., Feb. 27: handgun valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 4800 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 6:14 p.m, Feb. 25: break-in at residence by ex-partner; case closed by arrest.
- 2900 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 2:50 a.m. Feb. 26: tools valued at $200 stolen from residence.
- 8000 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 5:57 p.m., Feb. 24: tools and television valued at $420 stolen from residence.
- 500 block Cliff Court, Winterville, 8:43 p.m., Feb. 24: financial card fraud detected; evidence seized valued at $675.44; case active.
- 500 block Ridge Drive, Winterville, 8:21 a.m., Feb. 19: vehicle tampered with at residence.
- 1300 block Worthington Road, Winterville, 2:20 p.m., Feb. 20: break-in at residence; checkbook valued at $20 stolen; white van seen in area at time of incident; case active.
- 3600 block Speight Seed Farm Road, Winterville, 8:42 p.m., Feb. 19: woman assaulted by common-law spouse at residence; case active.
- 4300 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 1:30 a.m., Feb. 20: woman assaulted via strangulation by boyfriend; case active.
- 9000 block County Home Road, Ayden, 4:30 p.m, Feb. 20: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 3833 U.S. 258, Fountain, 11:55 a.m., Feb. 21: woman assaulted at Amazing Grace Ministry; case active.
- 2000 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 9:19 p.m., Feb. 21: juvenile girl assaulted by parent at residence; case active.