A new shopping center with a Lowes Foods Store in Winterville is in the planning stages but the deal isn’t finalized.
The Town of Winterville’s planning staff approved on March 3 a development plan for a shopping center identified as Winterville Commons-Lowes Foods Store to be located on 10.68 acres located between Beacon, Flower and Tilco drives. The property is part of a commercial area bordered by Fire Tower Road and Winterville Parkway.
“Lowes Food’s official stance right now is that it has not been completely approved on their end,” said Stephen Penn, Winterville’s planning and economic development director.
The plans approved by staff include an elevation drawing showing the exterior of the structure, with the largest store labeled “Lowes Food.” The project developer is listed as Winterville Common LLC based in Henderson.
The development plans show a large building with 50,887 square feet. Five smaller units, each about 1,200 square feet, are attached to the large building and the remaining 12 units, also about 1,2000 square feet, are in a separate building. The smaller units can be configured as needed to make larger retail spaces, Penn said.
“We’ve had quite a few people, mom-and-pop businesses reaching out who want to contact leasing agents because it might be a good site for their business as well,” Penn said.
That’s because the site has multiple points of accessibility.
“There are at least two lighted intersections. One that is on Beacon and Memorial. There also is one that goes directly to Fire Tower,” Penn said.
“There are also a couple of other ingresses and egresses into that area. There also is an ingress/egress that will be on Beacon Drive that will take you to Vernon White Road.”
The N.C. Department of Transportation, as part of the development plan review, suggested different road striping to further ensure the development has quality and safe accessibility, Penn said.
The developers must submit a building plan for staff review and approval. Penn said staff has received no indication when the building plan will be submitted.