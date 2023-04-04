A new shopping center with a Lowes Foods Store in Winterville is in the planning stages but the deal isn’t finalized.

The Town of Winterville’s planning staff approved on March 3 a development plan for a shopping center identified as Winterville Commons-Lowes Foods Store to be located on 10.68 acres located between Beacon, Flower and Tilco drives. The property is part of a commercial area bordered by Fire Tower Road and Winterville Parkway.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.