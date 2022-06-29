WINTERVILLE — Leaders got a firsthand look at the kind of chaos a person just released from incarceration can expect during the area’s first re-entry simulator at Pitt Community College.
A multipurpose room at the Goess Student Center saw two mayors, the county’s sheriff and others scrambling to and from tables representing entities like the Department of Motor Vehicles, employers, banks and transit as they used their fast-depleting resources in an attempt to keep themselves on the right side of the law.
The simulator was put on by the college’s Local Re-entry Council (LRC).
“There’s a major issue in the U.S. in particular where a number of our citizens have been incarcerated, more than any civilized country in the world,” said Ralph Soney, the council’s director. “Many, as they come out, (are) finding the sentence doesn’t end there. It gets worse for them because the things they need to navigate when they come back into the community are virtually impossible.”
The simulator is intended to model real life for people who are recently released, many of whom do find themselves bounced back and forth between entities as they struggle to make ends meet and fulfill mandatory treatment or court dates, Soney said.
Brenton Grice, a participant navigator with the LRC’s youth program, was released after an almost 10-year sentence in 2016. He said that the simulator is “pretty accurate,” adding that small things can make a big difference when people get out of prison. He said that he was not registered for Selective Service in high school so when he tried to qualify for financial aid to further his education, he was denied.
Prior to the event, Sheriff Paula Dance said she was anticipating learning a bit about the rigors people go through on their way to the right path.
“It gives me the ability — and my staff — to know what more we can give them so when they leave the detention center they can become successful people,” Dance said. “It’s a win-win when we have empathy for people who go through those situations. We give them the tools, they use them, they don’t come back to the detention center. They’re not breaking into houses. They’re not doing the things they were doing that brought them there in the first place.”
The event began with anticipation and joviality. For a majority of the participants, that was quickly replaced with frustration as they were sent from table to table to spend their resources. Many found themselves put on a stage marked “Jail” before they’d had a chance to complete their assigned tasks.
Dance was faced with a difficult situation in the simulator, which operated in four 15 minute increments meant to symbolize a month in the life of someone recently released. By week two, she was still struggling to get her driver’s license and Social Security card, having been waylaid by the fact she did not have exact change for those services and that she could not spare another few dollars that would go for food or rent.
Mayor Ricky Hines of Winterville could be seen shaking his head between rounds, having spent all of his money on necessary transportation.
“I’m broke,” Hines said.
Even before the simulation began, Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown was frustrated. Her scenario saw her with $20 to her name and not much else. By the second week she was working her way through throngs of people to pawn a microwave for $50 to buy food. Within just a few minutes she was back in jail, having been faced with a bad draw of a card. Sid Bradsher of Heart for ENC was in the same situation, having been given a “chance” card that led to his arrest for selling marijuana.
“There was no way to win,” Bradsher said. “I had to do something.”
That frustration is an essential part of these simulations according to Bruce Johnson, the event’s facilitator and a professor at Central Piedmont University in Charlotte.
“The most successful simulators are the ones that have the greatest amount of chaos,” Johnson said. “Many of the situations these participants experience, we make light of them in this room to some degree. These do reflect a lot of the realities that people experience in their lives.
“When we have this laughter, the volume and voices, it reflects a level of hype and participation,” Johnson said. “However, you can also make a dotted line of that to the level of frustration and challenge that folks in the real world experience when people face these issues.”
Johnson said that having people of influence undergo this kind of simulation and develop empathy and that can lead to change.
“It might just prompt them to take it back home to their agencies to discuss how they can improve accessibility,” he said.