After a two-year sabbatical due to COVID, Grifton Shad Festival officials are ready to bring six contestants to the stage for the 2022 Miss Grifton Pageant on Saturday.
With the theme “The Greatest Show on Earth,” doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Grifton School Auditorium, 513 McCrae St.
Television and radio broadcaster John Moore will act as the master of ceremonies as the six young ladies compete for the Shad Queen title and honors of representing the town during the Shad Festival for its return April 27-30.
“Everyone is invited to attend the pageant to show support for this kick-off event,” said Jean Sugg, one of the festival organizers. “Admission is only $5. Come one, come all to The Greatest Show on Earth!”
This year’s contestants are:
- Aaliyah Nevaeh Hewett-Dixon, the daughter of Annette Dixon. Aaliyah is sponsored by St. Paul Church of Christ of Ayden.
- Samantha Gozman, the daughter of Abad G Lopez and Marveil Reyes. Samantha is sponsored by Tienda El Campesino Tacos Sonraries.
- Alex Everett, the daughter of Brian Everett and Kim Davis. Alex is sponsored by Hwy 55 of Grifton.
- Remington Morgan, the daughter of Steve and Melissa Morgan. Remington is sponsored by WAC Corporation.
- Mykenzie Bowen, the daughter of Brandon Bowen and Shannon Casper. Mykenzie is sponsored by Cleaning by Julie Monroe.
- Abigail McPhail, the daughter of Jamie and Stephanie Bullock. Abigail is sponsored by Miller’s Appraisal.
Pageant directors are Samantha Nichols, the 2018 Miss Grifton, and Kaylynn Barnes, the 2019 Miss Grifton. “Kaylynn claims the title of the queen with the longest reign,” Sugg said laughing.
Both are in nursing school but they took the reins for the pageant this year to keep the tradition going, Sugg said. “They have worked very hard, and I believe their efforts will produce a great pageant. And please let me add that both of these ladies have represented the Town of Grifton very well.”
Three judges will select the winner:
- MacKenzie Rouse, Miss ECU 2021 and current student at ECU.
- Sharon Johnson, a former WITN anchor who teaches communications at Pitt Community College. Johnson grew up in the Grifton community and is a previous Miss Grifton.
- Reid Taylor, who has directed the Miss Neuse Pageant for 45 years. He is the director of Industry Training Apprenticeships for Lenoir Community College.
The pageant is multi-faceted. Contestants must have a Grifton address and be 14-18 years old. Each has written and submitted an essay on one thing they would change about Grifton.
Just prior to the pageant, each will meet individually with the judges. The judges will consider the contestant’s personality and the contestant will discuss current issues in the Town of Grifton.
The pageant opens with a group dance along the lines of the pageant theme “The Greatest Show.” Onstage questions relate to the challenges of being a young woman and a student and the changes they wish to see in the future.
Each contestant also will participate in the casual wear section of the pageant as well as the formal wear.
Talent is optional, but Abigail McPhail will demonstrate her abilities in knife throwing, Remington Morgan will demonstrate archery and Samantha Gozman will sing.
The winner will participate in the Shad Festival parade on April 30 and preside over other events during the festival as well as represent the town at events throughout the year.