WINTERVILLE — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield told small business owners that their tax dollars pay for programs they should embrace during what could be the 18-year congressman’s last official appearance in Pitt County on Monday.
Butterfield, who has represented North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District since 2004, hosted a town hall at Pitt Community College alongside the U.S. Small Business Administration. The event’s goal was to highlight programs and resources like 504 Loans that can help get business owners on their feet or stay afloat as they navigate their careers.
Butterfield said that 99 percent of people employed in the public service sector in North Carolina are employed by small businesses and that the SBA is “alive and well and ready to serve.” He said many small businesses need start-up capital, and that SBA will back small, low-interest loans to help business owners get started.
“It’s a very efficient way that small businesses can get capital,” Butterfield said. “SBA provides a wealth of technical assistance for small businesses, so I call on small businesses in the Pitt County area to lean on the SBA and know that they are here to help people.
“This is a federal agency. There is no trickery here, no deceit.”
Allen Thomas, the SBA’s regional administrator and former Greenville mayor, said that eastern North Carolina’s large rural population in particular faces challenges in accessing capital, resources and government contracting. He said he sees funding going to states like Georgia and Florida that could “change the trajectory of many rural counties” here if businesses took advantage of it.
“We can compete right here in Winterville and Greenville and Jacksonville, all these eastern communities, for the biggest contracts out there on the federal level,” Thomas said. “We think that quite frankly the key here is cooperation and communication.”
That’s why Kevin Carr, co-owner of Williams and Sons Paint Company and Williams and Sons Cleaning Company, was in attendance. Carr said that in 2018 he began to notice a decline in funding and a drop in the number of available contracts, which he attributes to systemic changes.
“I started feeling the impact a little before the pandemic,” Carr said. “Late 2018, early 2019, because I’m always used to being able to get a contract because of how the community is set up with the small businesses. Then it started slowing down and the ways of me being able to get a contract changed.
“I felt like I witnessed a process change,” Carr continued. “It just moved right on to the pandemic. You’re forced to adapt. I’m just glad to be around and grateful for the opportunity to gather back after the pandemic.”
In addition to businesses like Carr’s, many farms fall under the umbrella of the SBA’s assistance programs. That is why the event also featured Bob Etheridge, state executive director the U.S. Department of Agriculture and former representative of the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Agriculture remains the state’s top industry.
Etheridge said that less than 3 percent of the population is made up of farmers. The USDA’s website said that despite that small percentage, agriculture and its connected industries make up more than 10 percent of the nation’s employment as of 2020. This year, approximately 11,000 borrowers have benefitted from USDA and SBA partnership programs according to Etheridge.
Thomas said that those who could not attend the town hall on Monday can visit SBA.gov or SBA.gov/district/North-Carolina to see a comprehensive list of programs available through the administration.
Prior to the event, Butterfield reflected on his fondness for Pitt County and his legacy after his long stint in the House of Representatives.
“Each one of those 18 years I served Pitt County,” he said. “There are some counties that have been in and out of the district but Pitt County has always been the anchor for the 1st Congressional District,” Butterfield said. “I am delighted to have been a resource for Pitt County. Small businesses in Pitt County have been the backbone of Pitt County’s economy.
“Yes, we welcome the big industries who come to Pitt County but it is the small business in Pitt County that keeps this community alive and well. As I look back over the 18 years in Pitt County, it has been a wonderful opportunity.”
Butterfield predicted continued growth across eastern North Carolina and said he hopes to see that growth be a model for the rest of the nation. The congressman was unsure if Monday’s visit would be his last official one to Pitt County before Don Davis is sworn in as the 1st Congressional District representative on Jan. 3, 2023.
Butterfield had to leave directly after he addressed the small business owners in attendance for Washington, D.C., as Congress continues its 2023 federal budget negotiations. If a compromise is not reached by Dec. 16, the government will face a shutdown, Butterfield said. He does not see things reaching that point, however.
“Dec. 16 is looming upon us,” Butterfield said. “For the next three weeks we will be very busy in our attempt to get the government funded. If we don’t get it funded by Dec. 16 we are going to have some difficult days in December.
“I’m confident that Democrats and Republicans will come together in the next three weeks and get a funding package we can all live with,” Butterfield continued. “This is about compromise. Democrats have put a very robust and very visionary budget on the table. We have asked the Republicans to come in and work on it to get things passed.”