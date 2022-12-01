WINTERVILLE — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield told small business owners that their tax dollars pay for programs they should embrace during what could be the 18-year congressman’s last official appearance in Pitt County on Monday.

Butterfield, who has represented North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District since 2004, hosted a town hall at Pitt Community College alongside the U.S. Small Business Administration. The event’s goal was to highlight programs and resources like 504 Loans that can help get business owners on their feet or stay afloat as they navigate their careers.

