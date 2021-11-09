AYDEN — Smiles and Frowns Playhouse is back this weekend after a more than a year of pandemic precaution with its first performance since March 2020.
The nonprofit theatre company for students in elementary, middle and high school, will perform Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Friday and Saturday at the Doug Mitchell Memorial Theatre in Ayden. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Advance tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Edward’s Pharmacy in Ayden, Artisans in Ayden, or Body Bliss Salon and Spa in Greenville. Tickets will also be available at the door both days for $7. The audience will be socially distanced and masks are required inside.
Though performances have been on hold, interest in Smiles and Frowns has not wavered, director Susan McCrea said. Last fall and spring, the group held workshops for students to practice skills like character development. Workshops included masks and social distancing as safety measures.
McRea said everyone is ready for live performances to be back.
“It is an exciting time. We’re really excited. I love working with these kids. They have energy to burn and they are so enthusiastic about what they’re doing. They do it because they love it. And I love to work with them. It’s fun to watch them go from reading a script to being the character. That’s part of the real magic of it is watching that process happen.”
She said she enjoys working with the students and believes the activity provides them with necessary skills for life.
“We’re always, all of us, on stage preforming our entire lives. If you’ve ever gotten up and done a presentation in a class, if you’ve ever had to present a project as a project manner, you’ve performed,” she said.
“You stood up and addressed people and convinced them that what you were saying was worthwhile and that’s part of what being on stage does when you’re doing theater. It gives you the confidence to speak in front of people and to be able to think your way through problems if you have a difficulty and to work together to accomplish something where you are just one part of a much bigger thing.”
Smiles and Frowns is a volunteer driven organization and continues to function through donations. McCrea expressed gratitude to donors. Past donors have made steps possible to replace the lighting board and some of the lighting instruments. Future donations will allow more lighting renovations to be made.
Those interested in supporting Smiles and Frowns can donate through their Facebook page. Facebook users who want to support Smiles and Frowns also can also host personal fundraisers for the organization.
In addition, information is forthcoming about how to donate to Smiles and Frowns for Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 30.